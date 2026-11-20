The Home Alone franchise is continuing with a long-awaited legacy sequel that will bring back original film star Macaulay Culkin. Early reports say that the premise for the new film will be based on a pitch that Culkin previously presented to Disney, which sees Kevin McCallister returning in the role of a father struggling to connect with his own child. Award-winning comedy team Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Boys, Invincible, The Studio) are reportedly attached as both writers and producers, while helping to develop Culkin’s idea into a full concept and screenplay.

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So (as of writing this), the news has not yet been confirmed by Disney; however, Deadline claims to have sources that say the project is already in the “early works” at 20th Century Studios (which Disney now owns). That seems to corroborate recent rumors that Disney was “salivating” over working with Culkin and getting the Home Alone legacy sequel made.

Macualay Culkin’s Home Alone Sequel Pitch Explained

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Almost a year ago now, Macaulay Culkin was doing his own stage show (“A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin”) where he dropped his pitch for what a Home Alone legacy sequel should be.

The long and short of it is that the film would be a flip wherein Kevin McCallister is grown up but struggling with fatherhood. After having a major blow-up with his son, Kevin ends up getting locked out of his own house, with his son still inside. But instead of relenting and opening the door for his dad, Kevin’s son decides to deliver some serious karma in the form of making his dad suffer through a serious of tricks and traps to gain entry.

“I kind of had this idea,” Culkin said to the crowd. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

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There was a deeper subtext to the story: “The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” Culkin explained, saying Kevin’s painful journey is the penance for getting “let back into [his] son’s heart kind of deal. That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it.”

Fans were definitely into that elevator pitch; however, if we had to guess, Rogen and Goldberg will probably flesh that concept out a bit. A race between Kevin and some robbers to get into the house and to his son first seems like an obvious tweak, which would add tension, nostalgia, and more balanced screen time. If you

There’s currently no release date for the Home Alone legacy sequel. More news is sure to come soon. Are you excited for this legacy sequel?