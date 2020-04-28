Avengers: Endgame Directors Jokingly Reveal Secret Cameo By The Punisher

✖

If you look closely — super, super closely — at the Russo Brothers Twitter account, you might just see that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) snuck his way into Avengers: Endgame. During the latest lockdown watch party of Avengers: Endgame, a Marvel fan asked where the bench went that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) throws after finding out about Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) death. That's when the directors wasted no time at all retweeting the question and GIF, only to say the bench came down and smacked poor ol' Frank right upside the head.

There was a time when the production briefly considered included those Marvel characters that appeared on Netflix, though the creative team behind the project — specifically screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely — ended up passing due to the work involved in it all.

"We would have to introduce these five characters — or whatever many," McFeely said during an interview with The New York Times. "We already are assuming people have seen a lot of the movies. Are we really going to assume they have bought a subscription to Netflix and watched those shows enough so that when they see them, they’re going to go 'yay?'"

"It also screws up the timelines," Markus added. "You would have to assume that they all got snapped away, or otherwise they might have shown up earlier. I think the only character who has come from TV to the movies is Jarvis, James D’Arcy [from Agent Carter]."

In addition to D'Arcy's Jarvis, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) also makes two different cameos through the movie, once during a flashback and then again with Captain America at the end.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

