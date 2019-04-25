Avengers: Endgame - Iron Man Reveals Secrets of Quantum Realm Technology

✖

Earlier this week, The Wakanda Files was released and the tome gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe loads of in-continuity information to pore over. The book includes anything from costume designs to enhanced weaponry, and it even reveals Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was well aware of the multi-timeline situation presented by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). The book also breaks down some of the things that happened off-screen in Avengers: Endgame that allowed the protagonists to travel through time, including the wrist devices they used to navigate the Quantum Realm.

As explained on-screen, the devices were created after Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) had difficulty in accurately transporting Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) through time. In The Wakanda Files, an e-mail from Stark to Hulk is included, diving into the MacGuffins further.

"Input/output device intended to track the trajectory of an entity through quantum spacetime and assist in proper navigation," Stark writes in the email. "Data from a geometric sliding positioning on the Möbius strip is transmitted and constantly pinged back to the home computing device. The server can then process that data and realign the trajectory of the traveler as necessary. Think of it like time machine auto-pilot. Just set the coordinates and go."

In the same message — which is played off as an encrypted e-mail between the two Avengers — Stark hypothesizes the in-universe rule of time traveling could lead to the creation of multiple realities. "This kind of theoretical science shouldn't even be testable, let alone presented in a successful simulated system," Stark writes to his colleague.

He adds, "I find myself re-reading Deutch's "Quantum mechanics near closed timelike lines" just to make sure I haven't missed anything. Using this model, altering events of the past could never affect the continuous loop. Though, it could create tangential split-timelines, but let's not worry about that for the time being."

