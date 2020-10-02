Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals Scary Take on Thanos' Bat Creatures

✖

In addition to the Black Order, Thanos (Josh Brolin) had dozens of alien species to help back him up during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. One of those species includes the bats the Mad Titan used to help take down the Avengers on Titan. Originally set to serve a much larger role in the movie, the bats ended up appearing in what some might consider a throwaway scene where they distracted a few of the heroes for but only a few seconds.

Now, even two full years after the release of Infinity War, Marvel Studios concept artists are still sharing their takes of the various characters involved in the movie. The latest such piece of concept art comes from Jerad Marantz, an artist showing an extensive look at the bats in much greater detail. You can see the latest concepts below.

"Here's a strange weird one. This was done for #avengersinfinitywar," the artist explained. "These creatures were going to be more prominently featured originally, but things change...you see them briefly as #thanos uses the #infinitygauntlet to conjure them. It's funny, I did a bunch of revisions on these guys and they really were just bat shapes in the film. That happens LOL."

Earlier this summer, Marantz shared a separate look at the creatures, one which shows the bats with fur around the head and neck, not unlike a lion's mane.

"Early bat creature design for #avengersinfinitywar for #Thanos battle with #drstrange," Marantz wrote at the time. "Had to do a couple revisions to this guy, and was surprised to see how you couldn't really see them in the film, but that happens a lot. Originally these #creatures were going to be much more prominently featured."

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think will be the next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!