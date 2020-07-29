Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Teases Thanos' Horrifying Bat Creatures

✖

Avengers: Infinity War brought Thanos (Josh Brolin) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. As the Mad Titan worked to assemble the Infinity Gauntlet across the cosmos, the ultimate Marvel baddie brought along an armada of troops in support. Led in part by the Children of Thanos — Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, and Corvus Glaive — the villain almost had more support in the form of space bats.

Yeah, you read that right — space bats. In fact, you see the spooky creatures at one point towards the end as Thanos battles the Avengers on Titan. According to Marvel visual development artist Jerad Marantz, the bats were initially supposed to have a much bigger role. The artist shared concept art of the creatures to his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon, revealing the news about their initial roles.

"Early bat creature design for #avengersinfinitywar for #Thanos battle with #drstrange," Marantz writes. "Had to do a couple revisions to this guy, and was surprised to see how you couldn't really see them in the film, but that happens a lot. Originally these #creatures were going to be much more prominently featured."

Between Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, plenty of scenes and characters were deleted in an effort to reduce runtime. That includes completely removing Katherine Langford's scene as the older version of Morgan Stark, the last vision Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) saw before his untimely passing. In an interview earlier this month, Langford said she'd love to have the opportunity to reprise the role in some fashion.

"I feel like if you're going to be cut from anything, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers film, it's not too bad and I think that that experience, just filming was amazing," Langford said on a recent Australian radio broadcast. "And I think Disney+ ended up releasing it anyway, but yeah at least I have the experience and honestly, that I think was one of the coolest things that I've ever been able to do so I'm just happy to have the memory."

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Disney+.

