Avengers: How a Marvel Villain Explains Their Absence

One Marvel villain's fateful words continue to explain why we haven't seen the Avengers assemble in live-action since Avengers: Endgame. All the way back in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck wanted to create an "Avengers-level threat" as a means to seize power. Now, almost 5 years on from that film, there hasn't been any event deemed worthy enough to summon Earth's Mightiest Heroes together. Mysterio, somehow, correctly laid out the conditions that will lead to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Whatever happens to the Earth will have to be downright massive to get those heroes on the same page.

Since Endgame, the MCU has seen reality threatened on like three different occasions, a deity homicide spree, a rogue Celestial birth and kidnapping by another massive Cosmic judge, a Kaiju battle in the desert, an extra dimensional being breaking through to our world, and Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange cause multiple incursions. Whatever's going to trigger that massive fight between Doctor Doom and the Avengers is going to have to be a doozy. (Maybe a certain Devourerer of Worlds is sizing up another meal?) Whatever the case, the stakes in that next crossover movie are going to be nothing short of massive when we see the entire team together again.

(Photo: Mysterio was right? - MARVEL/Sony Pictures)

Why Isn't There An Avengers Disney+ Show?

(Photo: Where are they? - Disney)

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum's comments to CinemaBlend help illustrate this all really well. "I think the Avengers are about, there came a day when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to assemble," the executive explained. "In a feature film, which is a statement piece, it makes sense that there's an event that galvanizes them all. I think that on a long-form television show, it becomes more of a challenge to have, 'There came a day' every day."

"In the comics, you can do it. It's the Marvel universe, and there's just spectacular things happening all the time. Yeah," Winderbaum added. "But if you read the comics, you know that the Avengers really assemble so that they can disassemble, and then assemble again, and then disassemble again. Is it possible? Yes. But from a narrative point of view, it becomes like ascension and descension, which … it could be really interesting for a long-form story. But it would be a very unique pattern for a television show."

