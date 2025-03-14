Ayo Edebiri Explains Pirates Reboot Casting Controversy (& Calls Elon An Idiot)

Ayo Edebiri addressed the online harassment she faced following a false casting rumor spread by Elon Musk regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Emmy-winning star of The Bear used her Instagram Stories on March 12, 2025, to respond to a fabricated report from February 2024 that claimed she would replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Musk had shared this misinformation on his X platform alongside the comment “Disney sucks,” which triggered an immediate wave of online abuse directed at Edebiri. The actress clarified that she had never been approached for any role in the franchise and was utterly unaware of the false story until she became a target for harassment.



“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri wrote in her Instagram post while sharing a screenshot of Musk’s original message. “LMAO so not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot. But anyway. Life is, of course, a gift,” she added, referencing controversial gestures Musk made at Donald Trump’s inauguration event that many identified as Nazi salutes.

Image from Instagram @ayoedebiri

Prior to addressing her personal experience, Edebiri had shared comedian Bill Burr’s criticism of Musk from a recent interview. When a follower later suggested she might actually excel in a Pirates role despite the controversy, the actress responded with characteristic humor, joking, “Wait not DEI, but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk.”

What’s Actually Happening with the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise?

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Productions

A Pirates of the Caribbean franchise revival has been in active development with multiple potential directions since Depp’s last appearance as Jack Sparrow in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in late 2024 that writer Jeff Nathanson has completed a third act for a reboot script that Bruckheimer described as “amazing,” though the first and second acts still need refinement. Disney is reportedly developing two separate scripts simultaneously – one that could potentially include Depp’s return and another without his character. This dual development strategy has been implemented after previous attempts to restart the franchise, including a female-led version that had Margot Robbie attached, failed to move forward to production.

Bruckheimer has been vocal about his personal preference to bring Depp back, stating explicitly, “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it.” However, Disney executives have remained noncommittal about Depp’s involvement following his high-profile legal battles. The five Pirates films have collectively generated over $4.5 billion at the global box office, making it one of Disney’s most valuable live-action franchises. Furthermore, the original film, The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2003, earned Depp an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.

While dealing with this unexpected hatred, Edebiri’s career continues to soar. Her horror film Opus premieres in theaters on March 14, marking her first leading role in an A24 production. The actress recently won her first Emmy for her performance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear, which begins production on its fourth season next month. She is also attached to write and star in a live-action Barney movie being developed by Daniel Kaluuya’s production company, with the project expected to begin filming in early 2026.

