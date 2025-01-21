Opus Trailer: John Malkovich Is a Pop Star Cult Leader in New A24 Horror Film

Play video

The trailer for Opus, an upcoming horror film from A24, gives audiences a taste of John Malkovich’s unsettling performance as a pop star cult leader. While establishing the movie’s eerie tone, the preview also provides an overview of the basic premise. At the start of the trailer, journalist Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri) learns that Moretti (Malkovich), a popular musician who’s been out of the spotlight for the past several decades, is making a comeback. Ariel is among those selected to attend an “exclusive listening experience” taking place at Moretti’s extravagant home. Upon arriving, she learns that everything is not what it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A24 released the trailer today, roughly one week ahead of Opus‘ premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film will screen at the festival on January 27th. As seen by the title card that closes the trailer, Opus releases in theaters on March 14th.

Opus was first revealed back in 2023, when the likes of Malkovich, Edebiri, Prey star Amber Midthunder, and others joined the cast. It marks the feature-length debut of writer/director Mark Anthony Green, whose only previous credit is the 2017 short film Trapeze, U.S.A. That project was a comedic look at political correctness in America, so Opus is a change of pace for the filmmaker as he shifts gears into another genre.

While A24 has distributed awards season darlings like Best Picture winners Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once, the studio has earned a reputation among cinephiles as the go-to place for inventive horror films. Over the past several years, A24 has become synonymous with the genre, releasing The Witch, The Lighthouse, Hereditary, Talk to Me, and many other titles that have resonated with genre fans. Last year, A24 put out Heretic, which earned widespread praise, particularly for Hugh Grant’s performance.

A24’s track record is reason for audiences to be excited about Opus, which seems to be a blend of creepy thrills and social commentary. This time, Green is telling a story through the lens of celebrity worship; based on the footage, Ariel appears to be the only one who suspects something is strange about Moretti’s event. At multiple points in the trailer, she’s taking notes about her experiences, including a “creepy greeter” who welcomes her. Others in attendance are seen uniformly cheering and going with the flow, as if they’re simply happy to be in Moretti’s presence. Having a celebrity’s adoring fan base be an analogue for a cult isn’t the most novel concept, but Opus could still deliver some satisfying twists and turns.

It’ll be interesting to see how Opus fares once it’s released. If it’s another well-received hit for A24, Green could follow the footsteps of Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, and Ti West, finding a home at the studio for his future filmmaking endeavors. Working with talented actors like Malkovich and Edebiri bodes well for Green’s prospects; the former should be able to deliver a suitably unnerving villainous turn, while the latter displays her impressive range as the audience stand-in who becomes increasingly desperate to escape a perilous situation. Opus looks like it will be a must-see for horror fans when it debuts later this year.