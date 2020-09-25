Netflix Releases First Trailer for A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Spooky Season is finally upon us, and Netflix is preparing for the arrival of October with some new additions designed specifically for Halloween. In addition to Adam Sandler's latest, Hubie Halloween, Netflix is releasing the teen thriller A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, which pits a group of young babysitters against dark forces that have a dangerous agenda in mind. On Friday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for the film, and you can check it out in the video above.

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Tank Girl and Doctor Who's Rachel Talalay. The film is based on the first book of John Ballarini's spooky series of the same name. Ballarini also penned the screenplay for the film. The film stars Tamara Smart, Ian Ho, Oona Laurence, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Tom Felton, and Indya Moore. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Rickey He also co-star. A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg serving as executive producers.

You can check out the official synopsis for A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting below.

"When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as The Grand Guignol (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named Peggy Drood (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters."

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting arrives on Netflix on October 15th.