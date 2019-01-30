‘Bad Boys 3’ First Official Look Released

The Bad Boys are back in action and we’ve got our first official look at the return of Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey.

Bad Boys for Life is currently in production, and the film brings stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back to the forefront for the franchise’s first entry in nearly two decades. With cameras rolling, it was only a matter of time before an image of the stars leaked online, so Smith decided to beat them all to the punch and share the first look himself.

On Wednesday morning, the actor shared a boomerang photo on Instagram featuring his Mike Lowrey alongside Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett. “FIRST LOOK,” he wrote in the post. Theeeeey’re BAAAAaaaack!:-)”

Making the entire post even better is the song playing in the background. Make sure you turn the volume! You’ll surely recognize the tune and it’ll be hard not to bob your head.

It’s only fitting that the song playing is “Bad Boy for Life” by P. Diddy. Not only does it match the ton of the franchise, but it’s got the entire title in the name! Plus, this strengthens the tie between the Bad Boys movies and Diddy. Anyone else remember “Shake Ya Tailfeather” from Bad Boys 2? The team up of Bad Boys and Diddy is one for the ages.

Joining Smith and Lawrence in the third Bad Boys movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paula Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

While Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys films, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking over the next chapter, with a script from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis.

Bad Boys for Life is set to hit theaters on January 17th, 2020.