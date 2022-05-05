Will Smith Appearing on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix

✖

Will Smith and David Letterman are going to have a sit-down on his Netflix show. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has featured a lot of high-profile names. But, this one will draw a lot of eyeballs, and fans are going to be disappointed. Letterman and Smith filmed this one before March, so you shouldn't expect to hear anything about his Oscars controversy during the longford special. May 20th brings a whole new slew of episodes with people like Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The former Late Show host has had on a lot of star power in the past with Barack Obama, George Clooney and Dave Chappelle being guests. So, get ready for a more interesting conversation with Will Smith than the recent months have provided.

The Oscars brass announced Smith's ban with a solemn statement. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," the Academy began.

Their message continued, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," they added. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Here's what Smith had to say after the ruling was handed down. "Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive," the freshly-minted Oscar winner said. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

