Barbie Greta Gerwig Reveals Timothée Chalamet's Reaction to Movie's Set

The hype for Barbie is still going strong, with the movie grossing over $1 billion at the box office and provoking a lot of conversation. The film, which is the latest project helmed by Greta Gerwig, does break one of her trends from her previous movies, as it does not include appearances from Saoirse Ronan or Timothée Chalamet. While both Ronan and Chalamet made appearances in Gerwig's Lady Bird and Little Women, they did not end up factoring into Barbie — and apparently, Chalamet regrets that.

"I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn't do it," Gerwig explained in a recent interview with CinemaBlend. "Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, 'I should have been in this,' And I was like, 'I know! Why aren't you in this?'"

Why Is Timothée Chalamet Not in Barbie?

As Gerwig revealed in an interview earlier this year, she had made plans to include both Chalamet and Ronan in the film, but it did not work out due to scheduling conflicts.

"It was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for," Gerwig explained. "And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy. Both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

There continues to be a conversation about a possible Barbie sequel, which Mattel has expressed a desire to bring to fruition. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Robbie, Gerwig, and co-star Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

