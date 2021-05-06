George Clooney Torments Roommate With Batman and Brad Pitt in New Parody Video

✖

George Clooney decided to torment his roommate with Batman in a new parody video. The beloved actor also decided to get Brad Pitt into the action as well. In the commercial for Omaze, the star got his roommate an action figure based on his version of The Dark Knight. He jokes that it was only seven bucks, but it doesn’t have the nipples from the Joel Schumacher films. When Clooney redecorates the extra room in his friend’s house, with pictures of Pitt from various movies. It’s freaky to see, but also very humorous. Check out the roommate’s account down below:

“So, basically Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist, and the stay-at-home order hit, and he never left,” the actor explained. “Moral of the story is don’t use Craigslist.”

“Hi there. I’m George Clooney, and as soon as this pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with Amal and me in our house in Lake Como,” the star began. “I’m serious, we’re gonna fly you and a friend out to Italy. We’re gonna put you up in one of our favorite hotels and have you over to our place for a little get-together.”

Last year, Clooney told Sirius XM about how he advised Ben Affleck to handle the Batman role.

The former Batman said, “I think also because I’ve been around, and also because I’ve done. I’ve sort of had both rounds, you know? I’ve been a big flop and I’ve bombed in things. And, I’ve had big successes and it doesn’t mean that they listened. Ben didn’t listen to me and he ended up doing a great job and I was wrong. But, I can only impart my wisdom from my experience. I just said don’t have nipples on the suit.”

“It’s so bad that it actually hurt watch. It’s physically like, you’ll be flipping the channels and it’ll just pop up and i’m like “Oh no no no no!” he joked. “I couldn’t have done that one differently, you know? It’s a big machine, that thing. You got to remember at that point I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn’t the guy that could green light a movie. They paid Arnold 25 million dollars to be in it. They paid me like one, and we never even worked together. We never saw each other. It’s a big monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said. The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it.”

Would you want to hang out with George Clooney? Let us know down in the comments!