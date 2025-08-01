Michael Keaton’s Batman Movies Are Returning to Theaters (but There’s a Catch)

It’s going to be a couple of years before fans see a new live-action Batman movie in theaters, but they’ll have an opportunity to catch a couple of the Dark Knight’s classic cinematic outings on the big screen very soon. According to Variety, director Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns will screen in multiplexes across the United States on Monday, August 25th. However, the films will only be shown in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations. The outlet notes that 160 such theaters are participating in the event, which will be for one night only. Audiences will be able to see the movies like never before, as they’ll be screened in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, something Burton is very excited for.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” Burton said. “Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

Before comic book adaptations dominated the film industry in the 2000s and 2010s, Burton’s first Batman was a phenomenon. Despite initial concerns over Keaton’s casting in the titular role, the film was a tremendous success, grossing $411.6 million globally against a $48 million production budget (unadjusted for inflation). Batman Returns is well-regarded now, but at the time of its release, it was seen as a bit of a disappointment. It earned $266.8 million worldwide and received criticism for its darker tone. In an effort to make subsequent installments more family friendly, Warner Bros. handed the franchise over to Joel Schumacher. Keaton was recast, with Val Kilmer starring in Batman Forever.

Keaton reprised his version of Batman in 2023’s The Flash, one of the final entries in the DC Extended Universe. He was also going to appear in Batgirl before that film was shelved by Warner Bros. Though Robert Pattinson is headlining his own Batman movie series and James Gunn is developing a separate take on the character for the DC Universe, fans would like to see more of Keaton’s iteration. Many would like to see him be part of a Batman Beyond movie, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Comic book movie fans young and old should find something to enjoy with this theatrical re-release. Those who grew up with Keaton’s Batman will be able to relish in the nostalgia of seeing the hero on the big screen again. Younger audiences have a great opportunity to take a trip to yesteryear and experience a different era of superhero films. For them, it should be fun to see how much the genre has evolved over time. Batman helped pave the way for the modern superhero movie boom, making a major impact on the film industry.

It should also be a treat to see the films in their enhanced state. Dolby’s sharper picture and higher-quality sound will only make the movies more immersive, enveloping audiences in Burton’s stylish, Gothic take on Gotham City. Like most blockbusters, Burton’s Batman films boasted standout visuals, and now they’re going to look even better. August is typically a slower period on the movie release calendar, so this is the perfect window for a trip back in time.