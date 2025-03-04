Robert Pattinson Comments on The Batman II Delay: “I’m Going To Be F***ing Old”

Robert Pattinson shares his thoughts on the long-delayed The Batman Part II, bemoaning how old he will be when the sequel finally hits theaters. While promoting his upcoming film Mickey 17, the actor was asked about returning to director Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga, and he joked about his time in the franchise. Pattinson remarked that when he first signed on to play Batman, he was a young man, but by the time audiences see him don the cape and cowl again, he will be “old.” For that reason, he hopes the cameras start rolling on The Batman Part II soon.

“I f-cking hope so, [laughs]” Pattinson said to his Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie in a piece for Hero when asked if The Batman Part II starts shooting in the near future. “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel.”

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to premiere in October 2027, more than five years after its predecessor debuted. The film has been pushed back multiple times, primarily because Reeves has yet to finish the script. Pattinson has said the plan is for The Batman Part II to begin production by the end of the year.

As DC Studios waits for Reeves’ completed script to come in, Pattinson and co-star Andy Serkis are aware of Batman Part II plot details. Obviously, neither actor could share specific story beats, but both are excited about what Reeves has in store. Pattinson has promised fans that “it’s very cool” and noted Reeves is “a very careful writer.”

It’s great that Pattinson is able to be humorous about The Batman Part II‘s continued delays, but his comments underscore a potential issue the franchise could run into moving forward. In The Batman, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is early in his crime-fighting career; the film confirms he’s been operating as Batman for only two years. The hope was to place a younger Dark Knight front and center in the series, which could now prove difficult to convincingly portray. If The Batman Part II keeps its release date, Pattinson will be 41 when the film premieres. For comparison, Christian Bale was 38 when he wrapped up his Batman tenure in The Dark Knight Rises, and Ben Affleck was 44 when he first played a world-weary, older Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. There could always be a time jump in Reeves’ franchise, but The Penguin was supposed to help set up The Batman Part II and lead into the movie.

It’ll be interesting to see if The Batman Part II addresses Pattinson’s age in any way. If the film doesn’t call attention to it, it might be easier for audiences to suspend any disbelief and just go with the flow of the narrative. Both The Batman and The Penguin were critically acclaimed, receiving high praise for their storytelling, so it’s safe to say Reeves has his finger on the pulse and knows how to tell compelling tales in Gotham City. If whatever he has in mind lives up to that standard, it won’t matter that Pattinson is a little older. If a 27-year-old Tobey Maguire played high school senior Peter Parker in 2022’s Spider-Man, viewers should be able to buy a 41-year-old Pattinson as an inexperienced Batman.