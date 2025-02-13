Robert Pattinson Reveals The Batman 2 Shooting Update (And Fans Won’t Like It)

The Batman Part II has encountered numerous delays during its development, frustrating fans who are looking forward to the continuation of Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga. However, star Robert Pattinson says the plan is to begin filming in the near future. At the premiere of his new film, Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, the actor spoke with Deadline and was asked for updates on the next Batman film. When asked when he’ll be shooting his second outing as the Caped Crusader, Pattinson provided a window of late 2025 but did not specify anything beyond that.

“At the end of the year,” Pattinson said in response to the query about The Batman Part II‘s production timeline. The actor was also asked about the sequel’s storyline, though he couldn’t share any plot details. “It’s cool, though,” he promised.

Back in December 2024, the Batman Part II release date was pushed back to October 2027, more than five years after 2022’s The Batman premiered. DC Studios co-head James Gunn explained that the delay was due to the script being incomplete, but it looks like The Batman Part II is getting back on track. Reeves said in January he intends to start filming “this year.”

As Pattinson waits for The Batman Part II, he’s keeping himself busy. The actor is part of the star-studded ensemble for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also features A-listers Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and many more. Nolan is gearing up to start production on The Odyssey, with filming scheduled to begin in March.

For those eager to see Pattinson’s Dark Knight back in action, this update will be somewhat disappointing, as it means it’ll still be several months before The Batman Part II starts filming. The relatively vague window of “the end of the year” indicates principal photography will probably commence in the late fall or early winter, well after Pattinson has wrapped on The Odyssey. But at least there is a general time frame in mind, suggesting that perhaps The Batman Part II is nearly ready to get off the ground. Of course, anything can change between now and then, but if the filmmakers stick to this plan, they’ll have plenty of time to make sure the movie is ready for its 2027 debut. The fact that Reeves has shared The Batman 2 story details with Andy Serkis is another encouraging sign, as it indicates he’s figured out the narrative and just needs to write the screenplay.

Assuming there are no additional delays, fans should learn more concrete details about The Batman Part II over the remainder of the year. So far, there haven’t been any announcements about new additions to the cast, though it’s known Reeves wants to spotlight more characters from Batman’s iconic rogues gallery. Following the success of The Penguin, Reeves’ take on Gotham City remains a hot commodity, and it’ll be exciting to finally see what he has in store for the sequel.