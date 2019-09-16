How Battle at Big Rock Sets the Stage for Jurassic World 3

Fans of the Jurassic World saga were finally given a glimpse at the future of the franchise on Sunday with the release of Battle at Big Rock, a short film from director Colin Trevorrow. This short takes place in the universe of the Jurassic World, after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In just over eight minutes, Battle at Big Rock tells the story of a young family trying to escape a dinosaur attack while at a campground. It’s a simple premise, but the short helps set the stage for what’s to come when Jurassic World 3 arrives in 2021.

If you recall, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ends with the dinosaurs bring released out into the world, running free through the United States. A short montage shows a few different dinosaurs interacting with animals at the zoo or flying over the coast, teasing that they were slowly making our world theirs. However, at no point were any of these dinosaurs seen interacting with people, and that’s where Battle at Big Rock comes in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are radio and news sound bites at the beginning of the short that suggest people have spotted dinosaurs throughout the country, but few if any have actually interacted with them. In Battle at Big Rock, the family at the center of the story is subject to an attack on their campground, giving people their first true confrontation with the dinosaurs. This will effectively change everything about the story of Jurassic World going forward.

The credits of Battle at Big Rock show that this attack is simply the onset of a snowball, as dinosaurs are seen popping up with much more frequency. A group of men fishing float past some dinosaurs drinking in the river, a couple sees a dove released at their wedding eaten by a pterodactyl, and a young girl is terrorized by small creatures at her family ranch.

Dinosaurs have now infiltrated everyday life in the universe of Jurassic World, and there’s likely no turning back at this point without the mass extinction of several different species. Like other Jurassic films in the past, that will be a massive point of contention for the human characters moving forward.

What did you think of Battle at Big Rock? Are you looking forward to more of the Jurassic World universe moving forward? Let us know in the comments!

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.