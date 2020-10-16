The Best Horror Movies to Stream on Hulu in October

Because Hulu doesn't have quite the same worldwide popularity as Netflix and because it's not backed by a multi-billionaire like Amazon, the films that Hulu has to offer fans in honor of Halloween occupy a very unique niche. While some services might pride themselves on having an entire franchise available to watch, Hulu has a select few entries from popular series or franchises, as well as some underseen gems from on-the-rise creators. And unlike any other streaming service, Hulu goes to great lengths to make sure viewers can easily get into the spirit of the season by having a Huluween homepage, bringing you not only the service's best horror films, but also select TV series or themed episodes. From horror comedies to meta slashers to unsettling experiences, Hulu isn't joking about delivering audiences an exciting Huluween. Scroll down to see our picks for the 10 best horror movies on Hulu to stream this October and hit up Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to share your own recommendations and thoughts about the films!

The Addams Family (Photo: MGM) It surely isn't the most frightening film available on Hulu, but given this month's announcement of a sequel being developed just in time for next year's Halloween, there's no better time to revisit this new take on the beloved creepy and cooky family. As Wednesday and Pugsley grow tired of their parents' antics, so does a resident of the nearby neighborhood, with the Addams' children pursuing new and less macabre interests, all while the rest of the community tries to find a way to make the Addams conform to their idea of a pleasant neighborhood. Despite being an animated adventure intended for kids, the film never holds back from embracing sadistic visual gags and puns, while also offering a hopeful message about being yourself, even if you stand out from the crowd.

The Houses October Built Not interested in the offerings of major amusement parks, a group of thrill-seekers aims to uncover the most horrifying amateur haunted houses in the country, putting them in close contact with a number of unsavory characters. When they get a lead on one rumored haunted attraction, things seem too frightening to be fake, leading them on an investigation into the attraction. While there might be more successful horror films that center around Halloween out there, this one really captures the magic of the holiday, whether you want to reminisce about past holidays or if you want to live vicariously through the main characters, as most of us can't visit haunted attractions this year.

Pet Sematary The first adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary has a number of memorable components, though it also possessed qualities that didn't entirely age well over time. Luckily, this new take on the material made a welcome update to the original adaptation's shortcomings. After a family relocates to a small town in Maine, they discover that a local pet cemetery sees more activity than they were expecting, which coincided with the bizarre resurrection of their cat Church. When tragedy strikes the family, they find the opportunity to bring back their child by burying them in the cemetary, only to realize that sometimes dead is better.

Little Monsters Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew's kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o). Dave's intentions are complicated by the presence of the world's most famous kids' show personality and competition for Miss Caroline's affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline's heart, or will the zombies get there first? As if little kids becoming zombies isn't enough to pique your interest, Little Monsters offers even more unexpected twists and turns, as well as a hilarious usage of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," to make for one of the more inventive zombie films in recent years.

The Lodge (Photo: NEON) The Lodge follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT's Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past. Given how many people around the world are holed up in their own homes, this film will make you realize your situation could be much worse.

Evil Dead 2 Sequels rarely meet the achievements of a debut film, especially in the world of horror movies, with Evil Dead 2 often being considered to be the defining installment in the franchise that even surpasses what the original film accomplished. When Ash (Bruce Campbell) and his friends go on a vacation to a remote cabin in the woods, an ancient evil is unearthed that begins to tear them apart, both literally and figuratively. It's up to Ash and some newfound allies to find a way to stop the threat, no matter how many deaths occur in the process. With the film's opening 20 minutes recreating the events of the first film, Evil Dead 2 marks the rare occasion in which a newcomer can skip the first film, with this entry offering the perfect blend of horror and humor for complete and utter madcap mayhem.

Scream 4 (Photo: Dimension Films) It might have come more than a decade after its predecessor, but Scream 4 is not only one of the stronger installments into the Scream franchise, but also marks Wes Craven's last directorial effort. While the main characters of the previous three films may have felt as though they've left their past behind, it's clear that the past isn't done with them, as the release of Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) new book aligns with murders once again unfolding in her hometown of Woodsboro. Despite the delay between films, Craven proved that he wasn't getting any less talented as time went by, with Scream 4 being as self-reflexive as the original installment while also updating the premise for a new generation.

Sea Fever When it comes to aquatic horror movies, the genre often takes existing animals and turns them into a villain, with Sea Fever taking a more otherworldly and cosmic approach to the concept. A fishing vessel is tasked with either chasing what could be a major payday or evacuating an area due to regulations, they opt to take their lives into their own hands and stay in the exclusion zone. They quickly realize that they made a mistake by staying where they were, as a series of creatures begins to bore into not just the ship, but ultimately into the crewmembers themselves, leading to their certain death. While there are surely themes about conservation, the film not only has a message but is also a creepy and effective tale of terror on the high seas.

WolfCop Every once in a while, a film comes along whose title tells you everything you need to know about its plot, so as soon as you read the name "WolfCop," you know exactly what you're getting. Set in a remote Canadian town, authorities typically only have to deal with petty thefts and convenience store robberies, but when the body of a mayoral hopeful appears in the woods, the town's alcoholic policeman is tasked with getting to the bottom of the situation, only for a chance encounter to imbue him with lycanthropic abilities. As if the name itself doesn't give it away, WolfCop makes for one of the more entertaining and ridiculous werewolf movies of the last decade.