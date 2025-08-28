10 Best Horror Movies Coming To Streaming In September

If you’re looking for a scare this September, streaming services have you covered. As horror fans flock to theaters for the upcoming releases of The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Strangers – Chapter 2, and The Long Walk, streamers like Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, Tubi, and more are giving viewers a way to watch some of the best horror movies from the comfort of their homes (meaning you can dip into the Halloween candy you’re already stockpiling). The September 2025 streaming newsletters promise to bring hundreds of new TV series and movies and also elicit some bloodcurdling screams with terrifying and iconic horror movie additions.

From an Oscar-winning supernatural movie to an iconic slasher with a high body count, and even a title that was foundational to the horror genre, we’ve browsed through the September 2025 streaming newsletters to bring you the best of the best. Here are the 10 best horror movies streaming in September 2025 and where and when you can watch them.

10) Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

Universal Pictures’ classic monster films are some of the most iconic in the genre, and they indisputably pioneered horror in Hollywood. In 1943, two iconic monsters clashed in an epic crossover movie that is streaming on Peacock starting September 1, 2025. In director Roy William Neill’s Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman, a resurrected Wolf Man (Lon Chaney Jr.) seeks a cure for his curse and enlists the help of mad scientist Dr. Frankenstein’s daughter, Baroness Elsa Frankenstein (Ilona Massey), his quest putting him on a collision course with Frankenstein’s monster (Bela Lugosi).

The film isn’t the best of the Universal Monsters movies, but it is significant in that it marked the first example of a shared cinematic universe, a premise that is still used to this day in franchises like Marvel and DC. The film also features all of the highlights synonymous with the Universal Monsters classics, including an atmospheric and engaging story, an epic monster battle, and compelling performances.

9) Halloween III: Season of the Witch

The Halloween franchise is one of the most influential slasher franchises in horror history, but one film in the franchise, 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, remains one of the most controversial horror sequels ever. Intended to be the first in an anthology series of Halloween-themed horror movies originally envisioned by John Carpenter, Halloween III: Season of the Witch did not feature Michael Myers at all, but it’s still a solid horror movie. Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace, with Carpenter and Debra Hill returning as producers, the movie moved away from the slasher subgenre and instead spun a spooky science fiction horror story about an evil mask maker who uses an ancient Celtic ritual to kill the children who wear his Silver Shamrock masks when a TV jingle comes on.

The film was poorly received upon its release in 1982 but has since gained a cult following and wider appreciation. With a unique and original story that stands out from the rest of the Halloween movies, combined with a genuinely creepy atmosphere, it’s a fun and creepy watch, and it’s interesting to imagine where the Halloween franchise could have gone had it stuck to Carpenter’s original anthology premise. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is streaming on Peacock beginning September 1, 2025, alongside 1981’s Halloween II, which does feature the killer.

8) Jennifer’s Body

Mean Girls meets The Evil Dead in the 2009 comedic-horror revenge movie Jennifer’s Body. Written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, the movie stars Megan Fox as a popular high school cheerleader who is murdered in a ritualistic sacrifice performed by an indie rock band hoping to further their careers. But when she resurrects as a succubus intent on killing her male classmates, her bookworm best friend, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried, must find a way to end the horror.

Jennifer’s Body is a powerful commentary on female rage born from patriarchal violence, the complexities of female friendship, and objectification and commodification of women’s bodies. Although the film, which blends horror with dark comedy and is packed with gruesome kills and witty dialogue, wasn’t a commercial success when it hit theaters in 2009, it has since achieved cult status and is viewed as a classic feminist movie. It is streaming on Hulu beginning September 1, 2025.

7) Sleepy Hollow

It’s no secret that Tim Burton is a master of the macabre, and in 1999, the famed director put out one of his most atmospheric gothic films. Based on Washington Irving’s 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Sleepy Hollow centers around police constable Ichabod Crane, who is sent to the small village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders by a mysterious Headless Horseman. The movie is led by Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci and also stars Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones.

Streaming on Paramount+ beginning September 1, 2025, Sleepy Hollow is a quintessential Burton film that features the director’s usual striking, whimsically dark visuals and a blend of horror, fantasy, and dark humor. A critical and commercial success upon its release, even winning the Academy Award for Best Art Direction, Sleepy Hollow remains one of the best reimaginings of Irving’s classic tale and a must-watch during Halloween season.

6) Scary Movie

In 2000, horror traded screams for laughs when the pioneering horror comedy Scary Movie debuted in theaters. Produced by the Wayans brothers, the original film starred Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Marlon Wayans, and Regina Hall as a group of teens being hunted by a masked killer a year after they accidentally hit a man with their car and dumped his body in a lake. The movie spoofed other hit horror movies of the time, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream, and The Sixth Sense. It is set to join the Paramount+ streaming library beginning September 1, 2025, alongside its sequels Scary Movie 2 and Scary Movie 3.

Scary Movie was a massive success, with its $42.5 million opening weekend setting records for both R-rated horror films and Black directors at the time. The film went on to gross $278 million worldwide and spawn a multi-film franchise, with Scary Movie 6 set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

5) Psycho

There’s an argument to be made that Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho is the best horror movie ever made, and it’s not difficult to see why. The black-and-white classic centers around a young woman on the run with her employer’s money who stops for the night at the ramshackle Bates Motel, where she meets Norman Bates, the motel’s shy proprietor who has a difficult relationship with his mother and isn’t as innocent as he seems. The film stars Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, and Martin Balsam and is available to stream on Peacock beginning September 1, 2025.

Psycho is a masterpiece of suspense and had a groundbreaking impact on the horror genre. By shifting focus away from supernatural monsters and to a human-based threat, it gave way to a more realistic and relatable one that would ultimately be duplicated in the dozens of slashers that followed it.

4) Monster House

If you’re looking for a spooky movie the entire family can enjoy, Monster House is the answer. Gil Kenan’s 2006 directorial debut, streaming on Tubi beginning September 1, 2025, puts a humorous spin on the haunted house narrative by making the home at the center of the story a sentient being, playing on real and relatable childhood fears of that scary home down the street. When three neighborhood kids discover that the home is a living creature that means them harm, and with Halloween fast approaching, they must band together to find a way to destroy the structure before a tragedy occurs.

A constant thrill ride from beginning to end for all ages, Monster House is an atmospheric romp that still holds up nearly two decades after its release. The film was one of the first movies to combine motion-capture work with traditional animation, something that allowed for more expressive and realistic performances from a voice cast that includes Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke, Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin James, Nick Cannon, and Catherine O’Hara.

3) Friday the 13th

Only a handful of horror franchises have reached iconic status, and Friday the 13th is one of them. The franchise debuted in 1980 with Sean S. Cunningham’s film of the same name and centers around Jason Voorhees, a boy who drowned at summer camp, Camp Crystal Lake, as a boy. Years later, his death sparks a summer camp massacre. The original 1980 movie, as well as seven of its sequels – Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan – are streaming on Paramount+ starting September 1, 2025.

Friday the 13th set the standard for summer camp slashers and helped popularize the slasher genre. Featuring creatively gruesome kills, a terrifying masked killer, and a building sense of dread accompanied by the franchise’s signature “ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah” score, Friday the 13th and its sequels are horror classics and must-watch movies for any fan of the genre.

2) The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Directed by André Øvredal in his first English-language film, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is one of the best supernatural horror films of the 2010s, and its streaming on Shudder beginning September 21, 2025. A combination of a supernatural story and a forensic procedural, the movie centers around father-and-son coroners as they conduct an autopsy on an unidentified woman discovered at a brutal crime scene. What is meant to be a routine autopsy quickly turns into something much more mysterious and nightmarish as they find increasingly bizarre clues and begin to experience supernatural phenomena. Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, and Olwen Kelly star.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe excels at building suspense, keeping viewers on edge up until the end credits. Nearly the entire film is set at a family-owned morgue, an intimate, claustrophobic, and atmospheric environment that makes the suspense even more horrifying and the terror even more palpable. The movie also features strong performances by its leads and a mystery that keeps viewers guessing.

1) The Sixth Sense

When it comes to psychological horror, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense reigns supreme. The iconic movie stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist treating a young boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) who says he can see and talk to the dead. Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Donnie Wahlberg, Glenn Fitzgerald, and Mischa Barton also star. The movie is streaming on Peacock beginning September 1, 2025.

The Sixth Sense was a success in every sense of the word. The movie made M. Night Shyamalan a household name, pulled in over $670 million at the global box office, and swept up six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. Those high honors were all for a good reason. The Sixth Sense masterfully explores themes of trauma, loss, and connection through a supernatural story packed with compelling performances from its leads and has an unforgettable third-act twist that continues to leave viewers speechless.