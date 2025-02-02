A Few of the Best Action Movies of All Time Are Now Streaming for Free

Almost overnight, Pluto TV became one of the go-to destinations for great action movies, adding a handful of the best action titles of all time to a roster already loaded with explosive options. Even more exciting is the fact that Pluto TV is a completely free streaming service, meaning that you can watch some of the best movies the action genre has to offer without paying a single dime.

Most major streaming services added a horde of new titles at the start of February, and Pluto TV was no exception. The ad-supported streamer added a huge slate of films to kick off the month, including a handful of action titles that have already cemented their place in movie history.

One of the films in question is Gladiator, Ridley Scott’s Best Picture-winner that remains a massive favorite amongst fans to this day. The timing for Gladiator joining Pluto TV’s roster couldn’t be better, as its long-awaited sequel enjoyed a solid run in theaters at the end of last year and just started streaming on Paramount+.

Along with Gladiator, Pluto TV just added some iconic action titles from the ’80s and ’90s, fronted by all-time stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. The streamer added both Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the sci-fi actioners from James Cameron that changed the genre for good. The streamer also added the three most beloved films from the Rambo franchise. First Blood, starring Stallone as John Rambo, was an instant favorite after it hit theaters in 1982. That film is now on Pluto TV alongside sequels Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III.

While Gladiator was an iconic action film that saw a sequel released in 2024, there’s another beloved action entry from the ’80s that instead got a reboot this past year. That movie is, of course, Road House. The 1989 hit starring Patrick Swayze and Sam Elliott is still widely beloved amongst action movie fans and was also added to Pluto’s free streaming lineup this month.

All of these hits join an already loaded action lineup on Pluto TV. The streamer already has movies like Face/Off, Total Recall, In the Line of Fire, Point Break, Raw Deal, Ronin, The Boondock Saints, Kickboxer, Walking Tall, Bloodsport, and many others.

Obviously, there are still dozens of beloved action films that aren’t available on Pluto TV’s lineup, but these new additions certainly make it a great place to start.