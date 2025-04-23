5 Movies With Same Nerve-Rattling Thrills as Netflix’s iHostage

Netflix recently dropped the Dutch thriller iHostage, grabbing viewers with its intense dramatization of a real-life crisis. Directed by Bobby Boermans, the film plunges audiences into the harrowing events of February 2022, when a gunman stormed an Apple Store in Amsterdam, taking hostages and demanding a fortune in cryptocurrency. iHostage throws you right into the chaos, sticking close to the actual timeline as gunman Ammar Ajar (Soufiane Moussouli) holds terrified shoppers and employees captive, focusing particularly on the ordeal of Ilian Petrov (Admir Šehović), a Bulgarian man simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. With police negotiator Lynn (Loes Haverkort) desperately trying to defuse the situation from the outside, iHostage delivers a tense, claustrophobic experience grounded in a chilling reality.

If the pressure-cooker environment and true-crime intensity of iHostage left you gripping your seat and hungry for more, you’re in luck. The thriller genre is packed with movies that excel at trapping characters in tight spots, leveraging technology for suspense, or exploring the nerve-wracking process of negotiation and survival against the odds. Here are five movies that deserve your attention after iHostage.

Locke

Image courtesy of A24

Steven Knight’s 2013 drama Locke uses a stripped-down premise to build suspense, unfolding entirely inside a car where one man struggles to keep his life from falling apart. In the movie, Tom Hardy delivers a stunning solo onscreen performance as Ivan Locke, a construction foreman whose meticulously ordered world shatters during a nighttime drive. On the eve of overseeing a massive concrete pour vital to his career, Locke receives news that Bethan (voiced by Olivia Colman), a colleague from a past job, has gone into premature labor following their one-night stand months earlier. Haunted by his own father’s abandonment, Locke makes the agonizing decision to drive to the London hospital, forcing him to manage the catastrophic professional fallout and confess the affair to his devastated wife (voiced by Ruth Wilson) via his car’s hands-free system.

In Locke, Hardy commands the screen for the entire 85-minute runtime, being the only actor physically present. In addition, the film masterfully builds suspense purely through his tightly controlled reactions and the urgent, disembodied voices crackling over the phone. If you appreciated the contained pressure within iHostage‘s Apple Store, Locke distills that concept to its purest form, proving that nerve-wracking tension can arise solely from character, dialogue, and the consequences of impossible choices unfolding in real-time isolation.

Searching

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Digital screens form the entire narrative framework for Aneesh Chaganty’s innovative 2018 hit, Searching. The film stars John Cho in a gripping turn as David Kim, a father desperate to find his missing 16-year-old daughter, Margot (Michelle La). When the official police investigation stalls after 37 hours, David takes the search into his own hands by diving deep into Margot’s laptop. Viewers experience the entire frantic investigation through the interfaces David interacts with — social media pages, video calls, text messages, and web searches — as he uncovers his daughter’s hidden online world.

By confining the action entirely to digital screens, Searching turns the “Screenlife” concept into a powerful source of suspense. The film effectively conveys the anxieties of the digital age and the unsettling secrets potentially lurking beneath online personas. Each discovery David makes feels immediate and potentially vital, mirroring the tech-saturated setting of iHostage but making the technology absolutely central to the unfolding mystery. For audiences drawn to iHostage‘s modern feel and the tension of investigation under pressure, Searching offers a unique and emotionally resonant thriller.

Phone Booth

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Joel Schumacher’s 2002 thriller Phone Booth traps its protagonist, and the audience, in an impossibly tight spot. In the movie, Colin Farrell plays Stu Shepard, a cocky, morally compromised publicist whose day takes a terrifying detour when he answers a ringing payphone in Times Square. An unseen sniper (voiced with chilling calm by Kiefer Sutherland) delivers a deadly ultimatum: if Stu hangs up the phone or leaves the booth, he will be killed. The situation rapidly devolves into a public spectacle and a tense police standoff led by Captain Ramey (Forest Whitaker), who initially suspects Stu is the gunman.

The suffocating atmosphere of Phone Booth, playing out almost entirely in and around the glass enclosure, directly echoes the trapped-in-place predicament of iHostage. Stu, isolated despite the surrounding crowds, is forced into a psychological showdown that is broadcast live to the world. Unfolding largely in real-time, the film maintains a relentless grip, tightening the screws with each passing minute. Farrell gives one of his best performances, charting Stu’s descent from arrogance to desperation as the caller exposes how his life is filled with lies and deception, and forces him to fight for survival against an invisible adversary.

Captain Phillips

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

The intense reality of a modern hijacking anchors Paul Greengrass’s 2013 biographical thriller, Captain Phillips. Based on true events from 2009, the film depicts the seizure of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates. Tom Hanks gives a powerful performance as Captain Richard Phillips, whose vessel is boarded off the coast of Somalia by four armed men led by Abduwali Muse (Barkhad Abdi). When the crew resists, the pirates take Phillips hostage in a small, covered lifeboat, triggering a dangerous five-day standoff with the U.S. Navy.

In Captain Phillips, Greengrass uses his signature docudrama style to immerse viewers in the chaos and terror of Phillips’ confinement aboard the lifeboat. Much like iHostage, Captain Phillips derives significant impact from its real-world origins, focusing intently on the psychological toll and the life-and-death stakes of the hostage situation. If the true-crime element and the fraught negotiation dynamics of iHostage resonated with you, Captain Phillips provides an acclaimed and unforgettable cinematic ordeal.

Panic Room

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

David Fincher masterfully orchestrates suspense within a single location in the 2002 home invasion thriller Panic Room. The film stars Jodie Foster as Meg Altman, a recently divorced woman moving into a large Manhattan brownstone with her young daughter, Sarah (Kristen Stewart). Their first night takes a terrifying turn when three intruders — Burnham (Forest Whitaker), Junior (Jared Leto), and Raoul (Dwight Yoakam) — break in, intent on retrieving millions hidden inside the house. Meg and Sarah manage to lock themselves inside the home’s high-security panic room, only to realize the fortune the burglars seek is located within that very place.

Panic Room generates suffocating tension from its confined setting, echoing the claustrophobic feel of iHostage‘s Apple Store lockdown. Foster and Stewart are utterly convincing as the mother and daughter trapped inside their own fortress, using surveillance monitors and their wits to counter the increasingly desperate men outside. Fincher’s precise direction creates a relentless cat-and-mouse game, emphasizing their vulnerability while expertly building suspense. For viewers who appreciated the close-quarters conflict and the psychological struggle in iHostage, Panic Room is a stylish, terrifying, and brilliantly executed thriller.

What other tense thrillers would you recommend to fans of iHostage? Drop your suggestions in the comments below!