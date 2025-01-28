3 Ryan Reynolds Movies That Prove He’s More Than Just Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is best known for portraying the hilarious and fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool. From almost not being able to make the film to convincing Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic Wolverine, Reynolds has become a household name and a powerhouse in Hollywood. And from struggling to get the film released to leading the Deadpool franchise, which has made over $2.9 billion at the global box office, Reynolds really proves his dedication to the role. His charming charisma and witty humor have truly connected him with the character, making it an iconic role he will be remembered for years to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Reynolds has also shown his wide range of acting over the years by taking on a variety of roles. From blockbusters to indie films, he has successfully starred in them all. Whether he’s portraying a father who has lost his daughter or a CIA agent, he has proven his talent for taking on challenging and diverse characters. His talent to transition between the different genres and characters establishes his depth as an actor and here are three films that prove Ryan Reynolds is more than just Deadpool.

Safe House

In Safe House, Ryan Reynolds portrays Matt Weston, a young CIA agent assigned to guard a safe house. Spending his days bored and wanting to go out into the field instead, his wish is granted when legendary rogue agent Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington) is brought in, only for them to be compromised, pushing Matt and Tobin to be on the run together. All of a sudden, Matt, who just wanted to work on more exciting cases, finds himself on the run with a notorious criminal, forcing both of them to rely on each other for survival. But Matt’s naive desire for excitement is quickly replaced by the harsh reality of the dangers he faces.

With Reynolds’ amazing performance, we watch how he slowly comes to terms with reality, soon realizing that the line between life and death is extremely thin. Sometimes excited and sometimes jumpy, we watch as Matt shifts from naive to experienced. Reynolds shows us that he can take on action while also giving a dramatic performance. Denzel Washington is spectacular as always, and his powerful dynamic with Reynolds is very evident on the big screen. With them portraying opposite characters, they become an unlikely duo trying to trust each other and survive this mess.

The Captive

Directed by Atom Egoyan, the film follows Matthew (Reynolds), whose daughter was abducted eight years ago. We watch how this breaks down his relationship with his wife and forces him to try to take matters into his own hands. In this haunting thriller, we see Reynolds in a rare role, portraying a deeply conflicted character who feels guilty for losing his daughter under his care, and the grief of the loss is understandably unbearable at times. Constantly living with the trauma of losing his daughter, Matthew never gives up on her. Reynolds’ portrayal of Matthew’s pain and determination is astounding. We watch as he holds onto even the smallest of hopes for his daughter’s survival.

The film’s subject is a very heavy one, dealing with kidnapped children and child pornography. And in this heavy subject matter, Reynolds conveys his character’s desperation and grief to the audience remarkably. The film dives deep into the psychological toll such a tragedy can have on a parent, forcing them to question their every decision. We watch as his character follows complicated leads, false hopes, and psychological torture. Reynolds captures Matthew’s internal conflict, showing us the raw vulnerability of a father desperately trying to cling to hope. Reynolds’ powerful performance truly stays with you long after the film ends.

Buried

Directed by Rodrigo Cortés, Buried shows how Ryan Reynolds carries the entire film on his own as Paul Conroy, a truck driver who finds himself buried alive in a wooden coffin with only a handful of random items. Taking place entirely in the coffin, the only character we see on screen is Paul and like him, the audience is stuck in the coffin the entire time. Being the sole character, Reynolds’ amazing performance is even more critical because the film relies on him being able to successfully portray the trapped character’s desperation and terror to the audience. We watch as Paul turns from a confused man to a panic-driven one as he comes to terms with his deadly situation.

Unlike the usual comedic Reynolds we’re used to seeing, we watch as he uses only his facial expressions and subtle body language in the tiny coffin to communicate Paul’s mental state. The fact that he is able to hold our attention in such a limited environment is truly impressive. What makes it even more exciting is that the film happens in real-time, so we are with Paul from the very beginning to the end, on the edge of our seats, waiting to see if he survives this. To be able to singlehandedly take on a role, confined in a small space, proves Reynolds can take on serious roles and deliver them successfully.