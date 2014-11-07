Big Hero 6 Fans Excited About Potential MCU Arrival
It looks like the Big Hero 6 might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday afternoon, the scoopers at The DisInsider reported Marvel Studios is planning on introducing the characters at some point in the near future of the beloved cinematic world. Though exact details remain scarce, fans are excited to see the eventual live-action debuts of the characters made popular by Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated film in 2014.
The Oscar-winning feature is a loose adaptation of the Marvel team with the same name, first debuting in Sunfire & Big Hero 6 #1 in 1998. Coincidentally enough, it was just earlier this month when Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige said fans wouldn't have to wait long to see heroes from Southeast Asia take the screen. Most characters in the team are from that specific area on the globe.
“I think it is. And I think you won’t have to wait there very long at all," the producer said. "We’ve announced a number of shows and we’ve got more in the works.”
The Crossover We Need
friendly reminder now that big hero 6 is coming to the mcu this can happen pic.twitter.com/j04Ksvqf38— emily ♡ (@__x_men) February 23, 2021
Daily reminder that the original concept of Big Hero 6 was basically Japan’s Avengers. They’ve since become an all ages thing about a giant robot and his friends in costumes. Do this version live action or nothing. pic.twitter.com/hEDG9oMU8U— LEADERS OF THE FREE WORLD #3 KICKSTARTER IS LIVE! (@UpToTASK) February 23, 2021
Everyone Gets a W
Big Hero 6 getting its MCU debut? Dubs all around pic.twitter.com/mPtA5hzwTO— RayBandzzz | Spectrum is here✨💫 (@Burst_ZG) February 23, 2021
Life Goals
When Big Hero 6 interact with the young avengers sometimes pic.twitter.com/xfLhqgvIMJ— Maddox| WandaVision Spoilers (@cbmroyale) February 23, 2021
#CantWait
I’m so happy Big Hero 6 could be in The MCU. They are awesome and I can’t wait to see them alongside the MCU pic.twitter.com/Nacukk2jGz— Cluver (@CluverAtreides) February 23, 2021
No Lies
Ok but big hero 6 fits really well with the mcu pic.twitter.com/4G1f9UTKkY— Maddox| WandaVision Spoilers (@cbmroyale) February 23, 2021
YUUUP
BIG HERO 6 COMING INTO THE MCU YUPPPP pic.twitter.com/83Ua52GvRw— Kyle • 🦋 (@agathaspeachy) February 23, 2021
Big Hero 6 is now streaming on Disney+.
What other characters and groups do you hope to see make MCU debuts at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev