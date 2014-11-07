Big Hero 6 Fans Excited About Potential MCU Arrival

It looks like the Big Hero 6 might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday afternoon, the scoopers at The DisInsider reported Marvel Studios is planning on introducing the characters at some point in the near future of the beloved cinematic world. Though exact details remain scarce, fans are excited to see the eventual live-action debuts of the characters made popular by Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated film in 2014.

The Oscar-winning feature is a loose adaptation of the Marvel team with the same name, first debuting in Sunfire & Big Hero 6 #1 in 1998. Coincidentally enough, it was just earlier this month when Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige said fans wouldn't have to wait long to see heroes from Southeast Asia take the screen. Most characters in the team are from that specific area on the globe.

“I think it is. And I think you won’t have to wait there very long at all," the producer said. "We’ve announced a number of shows and we’ve got more in the works.”

