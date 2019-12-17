Bill & Ted Face the Music First Look Released

Get ready for some most excellent news this Tuesday morning! As you probably already know, the Bill & Ted franchise is returning for a third film in 2020, with original stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their beloved roles as William S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan III. Bill & Ted Face the Music has been on everyone’s radar for quite some time and, now that production has ended, we’re finally on the verge of seeing what’s in store for the duo’s comeback. The film doesn’t arrive in theaters until August, but the first photos from the new Bill & Ted are now available, giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

On Tuesday morning, EW unveiled the first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music in the form of three all-new photos. These images give us the first glimpse at Winter and Reeves, the return of William Sadler’s Death, and the introduction of three new characters played by Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Pain, and Kid Cudi.

The first of the photos, which you can see below, puts Bill and Ted back in their phone booth, looking as though something dangerous is on the way. Take a look!

Weaving plays Bill’s daughter, Thea, while Lundy-Paine takes on the role of Billie, Ted’s daughter. They’re joined in a photo by Kid Cudi, who actually plays a version of himself in the movie.

“He plays Kid Cudi,” said director Dean Parisot. “He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.”

Fans have been especially excited to see Sadler’s Death come back for the new film. Things haven’t exactly gone as planned between him and the titular duo since the events of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

“Death was in the band in the second film,” Parisot explained. “Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” co-writer Chris Matheson said. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.