Bill & Ted Face the Music New Image Released

History’s most beloved slackers are returning to the big screen this summer with the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are both back in action in the Bill & Ted threequel, for which fans are still awaiting the debut of the first trailer. That footage should be arriving soon, but until then, we’ll have to settle for some new images that show Bill and Ted in the present day. They’ve grown a bit older since we last saw them, each with a daughter of their own, but that doesn’t mean they rock any less.

On Tuesday morning, Empire released a new image from Bill & Ted Face the Music, and it features the two titular characters looking as dapper as ever. There’s no word as to what exactly the duo is dressed up for, but it looks like maybe they’re performing at a wedding. Regardless of the reason for the attire, everyone can agree that Reeves and Winter look fantastic in their tuxedos.

Face the Music will raise the stakes for Bill and Ted, giving them their greatest challenge yet. The two friends will have just over an hour to write a song that can save the entire universe. No pressure or anything.

“We’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time. We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle,” said director Dean Parisot. “They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they’re in trouble. And let’s say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in theaters on August 21st.