Bill & Ted Face the Music Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene

After a most bogus wait, Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan are reuniting for one last adventure through the cosmos. Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally arriving this weekend on VOD platforms and in drive-in theaters across the country, allowing fans to see what the beloved duo has in store. Folks have been waiting to see the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter film for the better part of three decades, and it looks like they're going to get a nice little bonus for their patience. It seems like Bill & Ted Face the Music will feature a bonus post-credits scene.

Seeing a post-credits scene in a movie nowadays is pretty common, thanks to their use in franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A fan on Twitter recently asked Bill & Ted franchise writer Ed Solomon if Face the Music would have an added scene, and he all but confirmed that would be the case.

I’d suggest hanging out till after the credits https://t.co/GZkwaG7FE6 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 26, 2020

"I'd suggest hanging out til after the credits," Solomon wrote in his cryptic reply. There's no telling what the scene will be, but fans will undoubtedly be sticking around to find out.

Reeves and Winter reprise their iconic roles for the comedy threequel, and they're joined by the likes of Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here's the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Are you excited to finally see Bill & Ted Face the Music? Are you disappointed it won't be in theaters? Let us know in the comments!

