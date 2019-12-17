Bill & Ted Face the Music New Synopsis Released

Bill & Ted fans today received heir first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music. Now they have a better idea of what the film is about. Orion Pictures has revealed a new synopsis for the film. The synopsis reads: “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” writer Chris Matheson said when revealing the first look at the new film. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, “You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Weaving revealed she’d never seen the first two Bill & Ted movies before she was cast in the sequel. “I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn’t know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don’t think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn’t born when they came out,” she said. “But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters. I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens in theaters on August 21st.