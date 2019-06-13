Kid Cudi Joins Cast of Bill & Ted 3

The lovable Wyld Stallyns are returning to the big screen next year, as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their iconic roles for the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. 29 years after Bogus Journey was released, Face the Music will finally rock into theaters everywhere, letting fans in on the story of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Theodore Logan. However, this time around, they won’t be the only musicians taking the stage.

On Thursday, Deadline revealed that Scott Mescudi, better known by the stage name Kid Cudi, has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The Grammy-winning musician’s role is currently being kept under wraps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also joining the cast of the sequel is William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Weaving and Paine are going to be portraying the daughters of the older Bill & Ted.

Earlier this year, Orion Pictures finally gave fans what they’ve been asking for, announcing that Bill & Ted 3 was going to start production this summer, and would arrive in theaters next August. Along with the initial announcement, Orion also unveiled the first synopsis for Face the Music.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

What do you think of the new cast for Bill & Ted Face the Music? Let us know in the comments!

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.