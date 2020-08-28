Bill and Ted Face the Music Is Finally Streaming

✖

Bill & Ted Face the Music is streaming in a new spot and fans are over the moon about it. Hulu made some programming changes for July and teamed Keanu Reeves with Alex Winter again for an excellent adventure. Last year, new releases could be a bit hard to come by. But, Bill and Ted were there for audiences in their time of need. It wasn’t the absolute revelation that the first film was, but the movie had a ton of heart. Dedicated fans streamed it on VOD and it managed to pull in a nice number of viewers. Hulu has to be hoping that some people are ready for a wicked trip with the two bandmates as they try to save the world for the umpteenth time. However, the message of Bill and Ted clearly resonated with audiences. Both Winter and Reeves explained what “be excellent to each other” meant with Rotten Tomatoes.

“Can’t be one without the other,” Winter told fans when asked about “be excellent to each other” and “party on.” “I think the sentiment of it is really just 'be the best person/human you can be,' and if you do that, then you can party on, you know?” Reeves continued. “You’re going to be safe, you’re going to be supported, you’re going to get the gift of giving, you’re going to get the gift of receiving, the gift of sharing. We’re just some humans on a rock in space, and it’s kind of nice to promote that idea.”

Previously, Winter also talked about how that mantra shaped the current day versions of Bill & Ted.

"It did inform the way Keanu and I came back to these guys all these years later, because we knew that no matter what Bill and Ted had been through in their lives and with their families and with their kind of dashed hopes, that they still genuinely sort of believed in that ethos, that it meant something to them. And so, that was through this notion of being excellent," Winter said. "And the 'party on' part is really about engaging with life, rolling up your sleeves and jumping in to life. You can be excellent on a mountaintop by yourself, but you've got to get out into the world. I think that's a really, really beautiful message. And I think it particularly resonated at the moment, given what's going on politically in the world, not just in the US, and what's going on with the pandemic."

Will you be checking out Bill & Ted Face The Music this 4th of July weekend? Let us know down in the comments!