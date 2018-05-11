Get Ready for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ With This Blu-ray Collection

Finally getting confirmation that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reunite as Ted “Theordore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq for Bill & Ted Face the Music was pure joy. What we’ve heard about the script from original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon over the years has sounded great, and getting Dean Parisot of Galaxy Quest fame to direct is the perfect choice. You can just feel that this will be the fun, positive movie that we all need right now.

Honestly, I can’t believe that it took this long to green-light a film that checks so many boxes for a successful film these days – Keanu Reeves, time travel, sequels, and nostalgia to name a few. On that note, you may feel that sense of nostalgia for Bill & Ted, but your memory of the first two films is a bit fuzzy. If it’s been nearly 30 years or more since you last checked in with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, you might need a bit of a refresher.

At the moment, the best way to get caught up (or introduced) to Bill & Ted is with the 2016 Shout Factory release of Bill & Ted’s Most Excellent Collection on Blu-ray, which is available right here on Amazon. The set contains both films and a bunch of new bonus features. Those features include:

NEW Audio Commentary For Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure With Star Alex Winter And Producer Scott Kroopf

NEW Audio Commentary For Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure With Writers Chris Matheson And Ed Solomon

NEW Audio Commentary For Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey With Star Alex Winter And Producer Scott Kroopf

NEW Audio Commentary For Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey With Writers Chris Matheson And Ed Solomon

NEW Time Flies When You Are Having Fun! – A Brand-New Extensive Documentary Looking Back At A Most “Excellent Adventure,” Featuring Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, And Several Other Members Of The Cast And Crew

NEW Bill & Ted Go To Hell – A Brand-New Extensive Documentary Revisiting A “Bogus Journey,” Featuring Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, And Several Other Members Of The Cast And Crew

The Most Triumphant Making-Of

The Original Bill & Ted: In Conversation With Chris & Ed

The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted

Score! An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai

Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster

Vintage EPK

The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill And Ted

Theatrical Trailers

2 Bill and Ted stickers

Wild Syallyns Guitar Pick

The synopsis for both films are as follows:

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure finds our non-heinous heroes (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) in danger of flunking History – a most odious proposition! But when the righteous Rufus (George Carlin) arrives in a time-traveling phone booth, the dense dudes discover their destiny… and call on the past’s biggest names for help!“

“In Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the titular time travelers aren’t making history — they are history! When an evil-doer from the future sends eviller robot twins of Bill & Ted to assassinate and replace good, non-robot Bill & Ted, the guys wind up face to face with the Grim Reaper (William Sadler)! Can the now-dead duo escape, defeat their evil doppelgangers, and win their Battle of the Bands contest?“

