This Bill Murray Christmas Classic Is the Only Movie Where All His Brothers Appear

Bill Murray has five brothers, and three are actors. While Bill has collaborated with each of them (John, Brian, and Joel Murray) on various projects, he’s only collaborated with all three on one: the Christmas movie classic, Scrooged. Brian Doyle-Murray plays the father of Bill’s character, Frank Cross, in the film, while John Murray plays Frank’s brother, and Joel Murray has a cameo as a party guest.

One of many humorous takes on A Christmas Carol, Scrooged finds itself in good company alongside The Muppet Christmas Carol, Apple TV+’s Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds-fronted Spirited, and Robert Zemeckis’ performance capture-fueled Jim Carrey vehicle. The financially successful ($100 million against a $32 million price tag) film was directed by the late Richard Donner, helmer of The Omen, Superman (and its sequel, depending on which cut you watch), The Goonies, and the less conventional Christmas movie, Lethal Weapon.

What Is Scrooged About?

The plot follows (Bill) Murray’s Frank Cross, a self-serving and greedy TV executive who has little use for other people, including those who actually manage to still care for him – like his ex-girlfriend Claire Phillips, played by the Indiana Jones franchise’s Karen Allen. Things change when Frank is visited by a series of wildly different ghosts, a la Christmas Carol.

These ghosts include his mentor, Lew Heyward (John Forsythe), who fills the Jacob Marley role. David Johansen, AKA Buster Poindexter and member of the proto-punk band New York Dolls, plays the Ghost of Christmas Past. Carol Kane of Dog Day Afternoon, Addams Family, The Princes Bride, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame inhabits the part of the Ghost of Christmas Present. As for the Ghost of Christmas Future… a true-to-form a grim reaper-type skeletal figure.

All in all, Scrooged is an A Christmas Carol adaptation worth viewing, even if it’s a narrative that’s been done to death. For the most part, it coasts on Murray playing the type of sarcastic role he was born for, but credit also goes to the film’s impressive production values, and Carol Kane proving to be an even more delightful presence than usual.

What Other Projects Have the Murray Brothers Collaborated On?

Brian Doyle-Murray, Bill’s older brother, is the second-most recognizable of the bunch. This is primarily thanks to his role as Clark Griswold’s boss, Frank Shirley, in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (as well as his extensive list of vocal performances, including The Flying Dutchman in SpongeBob SquarePants). He’s also collaborated with Bill the most, namely in Caddyshack, The Razor’s Edge, Scrooged, Ghostbusters II, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and Passion Play.

Bill’s youngest brother, Joel, is also quite recognizable. Fans might remember him for his recurring role as Fred Rumsen on Mad Men. As for the projects that have paired him with Bill, there’s Scrooged, additional voices in Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and an uncredited role in 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot, in which Bill had a cameo appearance (but not as Dr. Peter Venkman).

The second-youngest Murray brother, John, has worked the least of the four. And, in terms of his projects alongside Bill, there’s just Scrooged and an uncredited part as a caddy in – you guessed it – Caddyshack. As for the other two brothers, the late Edward Murray III was not an actor, but his past as a caddy did serve as inspiration for the comedy classic Caddyshack, while Andy Murray has had a successful career as a chef at high-end restaurants.

So, for the most part, the Murray brothers have made their own way, while still showing that they’re willing to work together. Scrooged may be, to date, the only time all four acting Murrays have acted together, but never say never to future endeavors.

Scrooged is now streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+