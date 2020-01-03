New Look At Bill And Ted Face The Music Revealed

One of the most highly-anticipated new movies of 2020 is no doubt the long-awaited threequel in the Bill & Ted trilogy, Bill & Ted Face The Music. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill Preston and Ted Logan (respectively), who are now fathers to two daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving). Bill and Ted are still seeking their destiny as rockers and that one perfect song (despite their age), and that quest will see them run into a variety of new faces, and some fan-favorite familiar characters, as well. Today makeup and effects guru Bill Corso is sharing a photo that reunites Bill and Ted with an iconic part of their mythos.

Check out the photo of Bill and Ted reunited with their time-traveling phone booth:

“Happy 2020🎉🥳. I hope everyone had a most Triumphant Holiday and wish you all a most Excellent New Year. Cheers from the family, myself and my good friends, Bill S.Preston, Esquire and Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan, also know as WYLD STALLYNS🎸 This Summer,”

The craziest thing about Bill and Ted Face The Music may be just how well-preserved Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are. This photo looks like it could’ve been taken five or so years after Bill & Ted‘s Bogus Journey – which actually hit theaters nearly 30 years ago! The boys look like they’re ready to jump right back in as if they never left – and so are we.

Here’s the synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.