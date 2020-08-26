Bill & Ted Get a Most Triumphant Trivia Game

✖

Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment is launching a new game, Bill & Ted's Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game, which brings the time-traveling adventures of Bill S. Preston, Esquire, and Ted "Theodore" Logan to your tabletop, complete with a trip back to San Dimas for an oral report on the most non-heinous history of the world. The game, which will launch in September, is scheduled to coincide with this Friday's release (in theaters and on demand) of Bill and Ted Face the Music, the first new film featuring the characters played by Alex WInter and Keanu Reeves since 1991's Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey.

The game comes with cards, tokens, and character tokens, all designed to be used while on the move. You can check out its official synopsis below:

Bill & Ted's Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game ($24.99) is a travel-friendly way to learn history with Bill & Ted, just like you're in the movie alongside them! You'll answer historical trivia questions to collect the infamous characters in your very own phone booth - from Genghis Kahn to Napoleon and more. Once you've collected them all, you'll "return" to San Dimas High School to give your oral report. So whether you're a fan of the movie or a parent giving your kids an 80s movie history crash course during this time at home, this game is just the thing to add excitement to your game night or road trip while sneaking in an actual history lesson!

The game is set to be released on September 9. You can pre-order it now from Amazon.

Following the surprise blockbuster that was 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Winter and Reeves returned to their title roles for 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Since then, the pair -- as well as writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson -- have consistently had to field questions about the possibility of a third movie featuring the characters, a pair of slackers who discover that in the future, world peace is achieved as a result of the music of Wyld Stallyns, a rock band they founded in their garage.

In the first film, a time-traveler named Rufus (George Carlin) allowed the pair to use a time machine that gave them a leg up on passing an important high school history presentation. The second film saw them killed and sent to Hell, where they had to defeat the Grim Reaper in order to be revived.

In the third film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now-middle-aged Bill and Ted have not yet written the song that kickstarts their world-altering careers, and the future is getting anxious. As reality starts to unravel, there is a literal ticking clock on Bill and Ted to fulfill their destiny. The pair elect to time-travel to the future -- or more accurately various alternate futures -- to steal the song from their future selves and set the timestream on the right path. Hal Landon, Jr. returns as Ted's father, Amy Stoch as his stepmother (who was Bill's stepmother in the first film), and The Flash veteran William Sadler reprises his role as Death, the Grim Reaper who is really bad at basically every game he tries to play -- but pretty killer on bass.

Solomon and Matheson wrote Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was directed by Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot.

