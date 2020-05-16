President Bill Pullman Trends After Donald Trump Inserts Himself Into Independence Day
Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump shared a bizarre deepfake video in which a video editor superimposed the president's head over that of President Whitmore (Bill Pullman). The video comes from a pivotal moment from Independence Day (1996), one of which Whitmore gives one of the most memorable movie speeches of the past 30 years.
Suffice to say, the internet instantly had thoughts on the bizarre video, and they're letting it all play out on Twitter. In fact, so many people are commenting on the video, Bill Pullman quickly became a trending topic on the social network, with fans of Independence Day taking plenty of time to express their thoughts.
It's not the first time the president has shared a similar video. Last year, Trump took to Twitter to share a video of himself as Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping the Infinity Gauntlet during the final battle from Avengers: Endgame. See what tweets are saying below:
Ron Swanson Thoughts
*Why is Bill Pullman trending— DR Gator 🐊 (@ATSPodcast) May 16, 2020
Looks it up* pic.twitter.com/2UCVfEWIFK
Inspiration
The only way POTUS can make a speech as inspiring as Bill Pullman in Independence Day is to Photoshop his head on to it. https://t.co/XDaecSz4pa— Jills Daniel ജിൽസ് ഡാനിയേൽ (@jillsdaniel) May 16, 2020
Pullman 2020
This just makes me wish Bill Pullman was president. https://t.co/3PNRogHI6J— Jason (@my_good_karma) May 16, 2020
Role Reversal
In the interest of fairness, here is a picture of Bill Pullman's head on Trump's body. pic.twitter.com/mb0az2mXCu— JRehling (@JRehling) May 16, 2020
Twitter Be Like That Sometimes
When you see Bill Pullman is trending and it's only because Captain Insecurity altered a video to make him look like he is coherently talking and inspiring people to do good in the world.... pic.twitter.com/t1HF9GM7MU— SpaceForRent2020 (@Space4Rent2020) May 16, 2020
Fancast Time
If Donald Trump is Bill Pullman in Independence Day, then who's Will Smith? Ben Carson?
Why am I tweeting this about a President? Why are so many in this country committed to stupidity and self-destruction?— Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 16, 2020
He's a Friend of My Mom
I know Bill Pullman.
I’ve talked to Bill Pullman.
Bill Pullman is a friend (of a friend of my mom)
You, sir, are no Bill Pullman. pic.twitter.com/PxJ42NOEOR— District 78 (@district78) May 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.