President Bill Pullman Trends After Donald Trump Inserts Himself Into Independence Day

Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump shared a bizarre deepfake video in which a video editor superimposed the president's head over that of President Whitmore (Bill Pullman). The video comes from a pivotal moment from Independence Day (1996), one of which Whitmore gives one of the most memorable movie speeches of the past 30 years.

Suffice to say, the internet instantly had thoughts on the bizarre video, and they're letting it all play out on Twitter. In fact, so many people are commenting on the video, Bill Pullman quickly became a trending topic on the social network, with fans of Independence Day taking plenty of time to express their thoughts.

It's not the first time the president has shared a similar video. Last year, Trump took to Twitter to share a video of himself as Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping the Infinity Gauntlet during the final battle from Avengers: Endgame. See what tweets are saying below: