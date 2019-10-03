The Most Bizarre “Sexy” Halloween Costumes for 2019

It’s finally October and that means we are deep in Halloween season. Everywhere you look, things are getting spooky. Stores have rolled out their Halloween candy offerings, television networks are launching their seasonally-themed programming. The Peanuts’ It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be hitting television soon. It’s spooky time. That also means it’s time for a bit of fun Halloween dressing up with everyone from kids to adults planning their perfect costume, many of them taking cues from popular movies and television. And that is where things can start to get a little bizarre—especially when it comes to adult costumes.

It happens every year. A costume stirs controversy for its sexy take on something that is decidedly not meant to be sexy. Last year, it was the “Brave Red Maiden” costume, a sexy take on The Handmaid’s Tale. That outfit was pulled after backlash. This year, it’s a sexy take on Mr. Rodgers, the “Nicest Neighbor” costume that had the internet buzzing a few weeks ago. But these costumes are only scratching the surface when it comes to “sexy” popular media-themed Halloween costumes and while some of them are pretty creative, others just beg the question “why did that need to be made ‘sexy’?”

Don’t get us wrong: there is absolutely nothing wrong with being bold, confident, and feeling sexy in your Halloween costume. Halloween is one of the rare nights when people are encouraged to be themselves and have some fun with their creativity and appearance. It’s absolutely amazing for people to embrace that. At the same time, is there really such a thing as a sexy version of Pennywise? What would that even look like? Well, we decided to do a roundup of some of the oddest “sexy” Halloween costumes we could find for 2019 and if you want to know what a “sexy” Pennywise looks like, just keep reading. You’ll float, too. (Okay, that was a bad pun, but please, keep reading for our roundup.)

“TO INFINITY SPACE RANGER”

A riff off of Toy Story 4‘s Buzz Lightyear, this “To Infinity Space Ranger’ costume by Yandy doesn’t really seem like something that would be suitable for a space ranger as it appears to be mostly a themed bikini, but it does come with a little backpack so at least you have a place to stash your keys? Who knows, but this one seems like it would be better suited for a pool party than Halloween. It’s definitely not something we can see Buzz Lightyear in.

“PLAYTIME SHERIFF”

Keeping with the Toy Story 4 theme, Yandy also has a Woody-inspired costume, the “Paytime Sheriff”. Still in the “sexy” category, this one is one that could easily be made a little more family-friendly simply by swapping out the denim-inspired bikini bottoms for jeans. The hat doesn’t appear to be included in the costume, though. Sorry, partner.

“GOT THE JUICE”

It’s always nice to see a Beetlejuice-inspired costume and there’s a lot to like about this “Got the Juice” one from Yandy. In fact, the retailer has several Beetlejuice-inspired looks, but what lands this one on our list is the odd pant situation. The costume comes with what the company describes as “footless stockings with adjustable garters” for a costume that looks like someone simply cut a section out of Beetlejuice’s pants. If you say pants three times does the rest of the costume appear? Overall, though, the top by itself is pretty great and it even comes with the wig.

“NICEST NEIGHBOR”

We’ve talked about this one before and there’s not fun way to describe it. A “sexy” Mr. Rodgers just seems wrong for so many reasons. Fortunately, though, the uncomfortably specific puppets implying classic Mister Rodgers characters King Friday and Daniel Tiger are not included.

KILLER SEWER CLOWN

We promised you a “sexy” Pennywise and here it is. The “Killer Sewer Clown” definitely gives us those IT CHAPTER TWO vibes, but the creep factor here isn’t so much the clown part it’s the idea that somehow a Pennywise-inspired costume could be made “sexy”. Have you seen the movie? Not sexy! That said, the costume doesn’t have to be Pennywise-inspired. The description indicates that the wig, balloon, and makeup are not included.

“HAPPY TREE PAINTER:

Happy little trees. That’s what Bob Ross told us all to paint, but we have some questions about this “Happy Tree Painter” costume. There’s just so much going on here between the “booty shorts” (that’s how Yandy describes it) and bushy wig, but the thing we really can’t get over is the stuffed squirrel attached to the shoulder.

“CREEPY KILLER DOLL”

The Child’s Play reboot hit theaters this summer, but there is nothing childlike or playful about this particular costume. The “Creepy Killer Doll” costume is pretty straight forward in its description and with it’s overall-style bodysuit with exaggerated button accents and striped off the shoulder to it’s definitely creepy. The wig, knife, and makeup aren’t included, but this whole costume is just scary. Like Chucky.

“THE CHOSEN ONE ALIEN”

We’ve saved what might be our favorite for last. “The Chosen One Alien” costume is definitely a play on the Little Green Men from Toy Story — notice the emblem on the costume? Pizza Planet! — and it’s definitely intended to have a “sexy” style to it, but this one honestly isn’t too over the top. It might not exactly be a great choice for taking out trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but we have to admit the details on this one are pretty fun, from the aforementioned logo to the “alien headband”. And, bonus? Aliens are still pretty popular, despite the failed Area 51 raid.

