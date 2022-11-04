Black Adam Star Says His Main Priority on Set Was Not Hitting Dwayne Johnson in the Face

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge says that his main priority on set was trying not to hit Dwayne Johnson in the face. The Hawkman actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he had to really watch himself on the set of the DC Comics movie. He got into wild shape to play the hero and wasn't going to let those muscles go to waste. However, you can't just put your hands on Black Adam, especially when he's the star of the entire movie. Hodge took all of that in stride though and could tell the story now. He even managed to get a few laughs in on the way through.

"My lasting memory is that I never hit him. That was all I cared about. I'm actually serious. Swinging around that mace, man … I grew up a fighter, and in terms of real fighting and stunt fighting, it's all about understanding and knowing your distance," Hodge explained. "With real fighting, you need to know your distance and your opponent's distance exactly, so that you know when to lock in, clock them and get out."

"With stunt fighting, you need to know your distance so that you never touch the other person, but the mace required the full extension of my arm. So I had to deal with understanding a different length because the mace added a couple extra feet," he chuckled. "And man, all I wanted to do was make it through the day without scratching that man's face. Because if I scratched his face and we had to shut it down because of me? Yeah, that's no bueno. But aside from that, the back problems are probably [another lasting memory]."

Talking to Fandango, the star also explained the pride he took in putting on his costume for the first time.

"It was amazing," Hodge revealed. "For me, I've been waiting on the wings. I had been wearing that suit for months and... Baby, we better have been ready. Because you can only imagine the grandiose nature as you're sitting there. The day we got together and saw each other in our suits, we were like , 'Ah! It's real!' It's cool, you know what I mean? It's happening, but when you see it all put together. You see the trailer. That's when your imagination completely explodes. You know when you're working on it that this is something truly incredible."

