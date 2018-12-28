‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Viewers Are Stressing Over The Cereal Choice

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Netflix‘s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch up ahead. If you have yet to watch the original Netflix film, proceed with caution.

After much speculation, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch finally debuted on Netflix earlier today and it has taken Twitter by storm. The “Choose Your Own Adventure” event is a first of its kinds for the streaming platform and, at the very least, it’s getting people talking. In fact, the event is so interactive, it apparently has over a trillion unique possibilities.

Just a few minutes into the movie, one of the first choices fans are forced to make is the type of cereal one of the characters will eat. Believe it or not, the choice started to cause viewers to have crises of their own and, at the very least, Twitter got plenty of “memeable” content out of it.

A spin-off of sorts from the original Black Mirror program, Bandersnatch was written by series creator Charlie Brooker and directed by David Slade (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse). Although the run time of the event is variable, you’ll end up watching 90 minutes of footage by going with all of the default options.

Keep scrolling to see some of internet’s best reactions to the cereal dilemma:

BYE BYE!

only a few minutes into black mirror and I love this “choose your own adventure” shit. Choosing between the sugar puffs and Frosties was hard as fuck tho weren’t it. but IM IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/2tLwRxsVM2 — mya ?x (@myawsx) December 28, 2018

Scared From The Get-Go

Even the woman telling me it’s interactive at the start scares me.

And I just had to choose between Sugar Puffs and Frosties. Have I made the wrong choice? ?#Bandersnatch — Ian Barnes (@Ianbarnes2001) December 28, 2018

Already Stressin’

THE FIRST ACTUAL CHOICE WAS SUGAR PUFFS OR FROSTIES AND IM STRESSED ALREADY #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/LSn2z6lM6F — les (@unlitmemes) December 28, 2018

What Even Are Sugar Puffs

i chose frosties because I didnt know the other brand. #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/2VY06ieQsQ — ｃｚａｒ (@dotrose_) December 28, 2018

Excuse Me?!

Did I just pick the cereal for this boy to eat?! ? BIH! #BlackMirror | #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/EMk4h1ZJnP — St. Nicholas ?? (@Creat1ve) December 28, 2018

Y’all Gonna Make Me Lose My Mind

#BlackMirror #Bandersnatch I’ve just chosen my breakfast cereal in a TV programme and I have lost my shit…. — SJ ? (@Melancholic4Evr) December 28, 2018

On The Edge of an Existential Crisis

I know damn well that even this tiny decision is going to change the whole story #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/9Ch6koq1UX — Larissa (@voidmemoria) December 28, 2018

