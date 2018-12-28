Movies

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Viewers Are Stressing Over The Cereal Choice

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch up ahead. If you have yet to […]

By

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Netflix‘s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch up ahead. If you have yet to watch the original Netflix film, proceed with caution.

After much speculation, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch finally debuted on Netflix earlier today and it has taken Twitter by storm. The “Choose Your Own Adventure” event is a first of its kinds for the streaming platform and, at the very least, it’s getting people talking. In fact, the event is so interactive, it apparently has over a trillion unique possibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just a few minutes into the movie, one of the first choices fans are forced to make is the type of cereal one of the characters will eat. Believe it or not, the choice started to cause viewers to have crises of their own and, at the very least, Twitter got plenty of “memeable” content out of it.

A spin-off of sorts from the original Black Mirror program, Bandersnatch was written by series creator Charlie Brooker and directed by David Slade (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse). Although the run time of the event is variable, you’ll end up watching 90 minutes of footage by going with all of the default options.

Keep scrolling to see some of internet’s best reactions to the cereal dilemma:

BYE BYE!

Scared From The Get-Go

Already Stressin’

What Even Are Sugar Puffs

Excuse Me?!

Y’all Gonna Make Me Lose My Mind

On The Edge of an Existential Crisis

Secret Genius

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts