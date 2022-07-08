Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Stunt Video Reveals Intense Car Chase

✖

Details are gradually beginning to come to light about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster. Last week, set photos revealed that the project would be filming scenes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which would help introduce Ironheart's Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new set video shared by @NetworkMarvel showcases what those scenes could entail, with a look at a red car and motorcycle driving by MIT. According to their tweet, members of Wakanda's Dora Milaje are in those vehicles.

Here’s a new set video from the #BlackPantherWakandaForever MIT scene. It involves the red car & motorcycle that we mentioned in an earlier tweet. Short, but enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X2NB9IM1Wf — The Marvel Network (@NetworkMarvel) August 21, 2021

The news of Ironheart factoring into Wakanda Forever was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself, who told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that Riri would make her debut in the film.

"We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Feige said in an interview surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

The Ironheart Disney+ series was confirmed at last year's Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri, a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge would be serving as showrunner.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut in theaters on July 8, 2022.