Black Panther Star Weighs in on Denzel Washington and T’Challa Recasting Rumors

Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares her thoughts on casting rumors surrounding the upcoming Black Panther 3. Not only has Oscar-winner Denzel Washington stated he has a role in the film, it’s been speculated Marvel is looking to recast the role of T’Challa. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Nyong’o was asked about both developments. “Well, I won’t believe it until I hear it from Ryan himself, because what if Denzel has a role and I don’t?” she said regarding Washington’s potential casting. “Let me stay humble and ignorant until the leader of the pack actually says something.”

As for the possibility of another actor playing T’Challa, Nyong’o admitted that matter is not at the forefront of her mind. “Honestly, I do not put any energy into trying to imagine a future that I have no control of,” she said. “So we’ll see. And when we know more, we’ll know more.”

In December 2024, Marvel confirmed Black Panther 3 is in the works. The sequel does not have a release date as of this writing. That announcement came some time after Washington revealed Ryan Coogler had written a Black Panther 3 role for him. The actor is not officially involved with the film at this point, though producer Nate Moore said Marvel would be happy to work with Washington.

Earlier this month, reports indicated Marvel intends to recast T’Challa, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman during the Infinity Saga. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Moore denied those rumors, stating that Black Panther 3 remains in very early development as Coogler completes work on his next film, Sinners, which opens this April.

The prospect of recasting T’Challa has been a hot button issue in the MCU for years. Following Boseman’s tragic death in 2020, the decision was made to rework Black Panther: Wakanda Forever into a tribute to the actor, celebrating his enduring legacy as T’Challa passed away in-universe. In the time since, some have argued that recasting T’Challa would be the better move, given the character’s importance to the larger Marvel mythology. When the recasting reports first came out, word was the filmmakers would utilize a T’Challa variant from the Multiverse, a creative choice that makes a lot of sense. This would allow Marvel to bring an iconic character back to the fold and keep Wakanda Forever‘s emotional storyline intact. The new T’Challa actor would be able to put their own spin on the role while still honoring Boseman’s beloved turn.

It sounds like Black Panther 3 is still a few years away, and it’ll be interesting to see how the film takes shape once Coogler has time to dive into it. Regardless of how the script unfolds, Nyong’o will likely have a part to play; Nakia is an important part of the Black Panther franchise, and it’s difficult to imagine a third installment without the character. Whether Black Panther 3 introduces a new T’Challa or opts to bring Nakia’s son to the forefront, there should should be a fascinating role for Nakia in the story.