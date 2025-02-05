Black Panther 3 Producer Breaks Silence on Denzel Washington Casting Rumors

Black Panther 3 producer Nate Moore addresses the possibility of casting Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. In an interview with Screen Rant to promote this month’s Captain America: Brave New World, Moore offered his thoughts on the speculation that Washington will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the highly-anticipated sequel. Admitting that he hasn’t had any “substantive creative conversations” with Ryan Coogler yet (due to Coogler working on his new film, Sinners), Moore shared that they would definitely be open to collaborating with Washington. “[I]t’s too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we’re gonna figure out a way to make that happen,” he said.

As for who someone like Washington could play in the MCU, Moore remained vague, but stated that it “will probably be someone from canon.” This means Washington would likely portray a figure from the comics as opposed to an original character created specifically for the film.

Washington himself made headlines back in November 2024 when he revealed that Coogler was “writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.” At the time, the revelation came as a great surprise, especially since Marvel had not even announced Black Panther 3 was in development. Washington later shared that he personally called Coogler to apologize for leaking the news.

About a month after Washington slipped he could be in Black Panther 3, Marvel confirmed the film was in the works. As of this writing, Black Panther 3 does not have a release date, and story details are being kept under wraps. It’s been suggested Marvel Studios might be looking to recast the role of T’Challa for the movie, but Moore debunked those rumors in an interview with ComicBook.com.

With two Academy Awards and several other accolades under his belt, Washington is widely considered one of the finest actors of all time. It’s easy to see why Marvel would be interested in working with him, as Washington has the range to expertly portray a variety of characters — be it a noble hero or a chilling villain. Starring in a Marvel movie would be a radical change of pace for Washington, who has largely avoided franchise fare to this point. The appeal for him would be collaborating with Coogler, one of his era’s most gifted filmmakers. As Washington approaches the end of his career, he wants to work with the directors he considers to be “the best.” Coogler has demonstrated a keen ability to craft personal, poignant stories within the framework of established franchises, which is why Washington would be game for Black Panther 3.

The prospect of Washington joining the MCU is very enticing, but it will probably be a while before fans learn of any official confirmation. Coogler is still busy with Sinners, which opens in April, and after that he’ll likely want to take a break before diving back into the MCU. Since the director hasn’t had any concrete talks with Moore, Black Panther 3 is in the earliest stages of development, and it’s plausible that it won’t be ready to hit theaters until well after Avengers: Secret Wars has premiered in 2027.