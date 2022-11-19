Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Win Second Box Office Weekend

Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever had a record-breaking start at the box office, and it will remain in the top spot for a second weekend. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, and a new November opening weekend record, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will earn $66 million in its second weekend, possibly climbing to as high as $70 million if Saturday and Sunday turnouts are especially strong. That's a 63% drop and brings its domestic box office total to $181 million. The film is pacing 2% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and is on track for a global box office endgame just short of $1 billion, though high turnout over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend could change that.

Critics and fans have both praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review:

"For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."

Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero film Black Adam will fall into fourth place as The Chosen: Season 3 and The Menu claim the second and third place positions. A list of the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend is currently in the works. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.