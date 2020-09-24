Black Widow’s David Harbour Comments on Movie's 2021 Delay

✖

David Harbour is best known for playing Hopper on Stranger Things but he's set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow. Unfortunately (but understandably), the movie was just delayed for a second time due to the pandemic. The movie was originally supposed to be released in May but was pushed to November of this year. However, it is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, a full year after its original release date. Yesterday, Harbour took to Instagram to comment on the news.

"Sorry. You’re gonna have to wait til May 2021 before you can pop a straw thru my helmeted head and sip your Diet Coke, and marvel (get it, get it) at how the RG packs his whole overly fleshy self into that super suit. #blackwidow #leakedmerchpics #wearamask #notlikethisonethough," Harbour wrote. You can view the post below:

Back in March when Black Widow first got delayed, Harbour said he wouldn't mind seeing the movie released on Disney+.

“I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie. I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

While Harbour's movie may have been delayed, the actor did have one exciting thing happen this month: he married Lilly Allen! (Yes, that now makes him the brother-in-law of Alfie Allen, Theon from Game of Thrones.)

In addition to Black Widow, Marvel Studios has also pushed back Eternals, which will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also delayed to July 9, 2021.

The move does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.

Black Widow is currently set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.