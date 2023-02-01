Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Classic Black Widow MCU Costume

Black Widow was rocking a very familiar look at one point in her MCU movie and a Marvel artist just shared a great look at her costume. Visual Development & Concept Director for Marvel Studios, Andy Park dropped this gem on social media this week. In the image he posted, Scarlet Johansson's character is rocking a very short red hairstyle. (Like she does at multiple points in her comics adventures!) Along with that choice, she's got her grey suit that matches up with previous looks and all her weapons in various holsters and sheaths. In fact, it doesn't look that far removed from her uniform in the movie.

A lot of fans will remember her in the white suit during the snow sequences and her final look at the climax of the film. Still, this would have been a fun departure for Natasha Romanoff in her MCU curtain call. Check it out for yourself down below. Park tweeted, "This is one of the earliest designs I did of a possible new take on Black Widow's look during preproduction on her solo film. I really enjoyed tackling her grey suit look from the comics (& short hair)! #blackwidow #conceptart #costumedesign"

This is one of the earliest designs I did of a possible new take on Black Widow’s look during preproduction on her solo film. I really enjoyed tackling her grey suit look from the comics (& short hair)! #blackwidow #conceptart #costumedesign pic.twitter.com/jpWiJjINlU — Andy Park (@andyparkart) February 1, 2023

Where Will We See Black Widow's Family Again?

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Thunderbolts star David Harbour about the next time Natasha's father would appear in the MCU. In the interview for Violent Night, the actor described the band of misfits put together to stop a threat that they may not entirely be ready for. Check out what the Stranger Things mainstay had to say about the upcoming MCU adventure right here!

"We're like losers, which I like (laughs). We're the losers," Harbour said when asked to compare the Thunderbolts lineup to the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy. "I think it's fun to watch us just mess everything up. It's very funny, there's also a lot of pathos in that. There's a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up."

"It has all this cool action and cool comedy from what has been described to me," Harbour added, before teasing "a bomb-drop thing that we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of [MCU Phase 5]. It's a cool little thing that we get to drop in the middle of the universe."

