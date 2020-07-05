Black Widow's Avengers: Endgame Costume Gets an Awesome Nendoroid Figure

Black Widow fans have gotten quite a lot of content in recent years, between the character's upcoming solo movie (which is currently scheduled to debut this fall), and her significant role in last year's Avengers: Endgame. The blockbuster provided some pretty major developments for Natasha as a character, even as it culminated in her tragic death. If you want to commemorate Black Widow's role in Endgame, a new figure by Nendoroid might be right up your alley. The company recently debuted the specs for their Nendoroid Black Widow: Endgame Ver. DX figure, a fully articulated action figure represents her costumes in the film.

The figure can wear both the Quantum Realm suits that Natasha and the other Avengers wore in the film, as well as her usual black stealth suit. The figure also includes two face plates - one serious and one smiling - as well as her baton and handgun. The figure can also be posed with the Nendoroid Hawkeye figure (sold separately), allowing fans to stage the most adorable and heartbreaking recreation of Natasha's death scene.

The Nendoroid Black Widow: Endgame Ver. DX figure is currently available to pre-order until August 26th, and is expected to ship out sometime in January of 2021. If fans want to add it to their collection, it will set them back $80.99.

