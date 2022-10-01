Blade Filming Reportedly Delayed to 2023

With all big blockbuster films, there might be some problems during the development process and superhero films always seem to be at the forefront of those issues. Most recently, Marvel Studios' Blade reboot, which will star Mahershala Ali, lost its director Bassam Tariq and it looks like this will cause the film to get delayed. Blade was originally supposed to begin filming this November, but if rumors are to be believed it will start in the beginning of 2023 to allow the studio more time to find a director. Rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. But this seems more likely to be true than most things. According to Twitter users Big Screen Leaks and Ms Lizzie Hill, Blade will begin shooting in January 2023.

"I'm hearing that BLADE's start date was pushed back to at least the start of 2023," The account tweeted. "They're searching for a director and hope to get the project off the ground again soon."

I'm hearing that BLADE's start date was pushed back to at least the start of 2023. They're searching for a director and hope to get the project off the ground again soon. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) September 28, 2022

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about Blade being delayed? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!