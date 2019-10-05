Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome New Baby to Family

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to churn out Hollywood hits at the box office, they’re also growing their family with yet another addition to the household. According to a source at Us Weekly, Lively gave birth to the couple’s third child over the summer. Lively revealed her pregnancy during one of her last public appearances while hitting the red carpet alongside her husband for the premiere of Detective Pikachu in May. According to Us Weekly’s source, their new child is about two months old currently.

Lively and Reynolds have remained very private about their personal lives, so they have not yet revealed major details about the birth of their new child. Instead, Reynolds is currently in promotional mode as New York Comic Con takes place.

Reynolds is currently promoting his upcoming film Free Guy, in which he co-stars with Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer and filmmaker Taika Waititi, where they’ll be directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

“I haven’t been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped [about] something since Deadpool,” Reynolds said at New York Comic Con. “It spoke to the moment in some way.”

Levy offered some details about the plot, which will feature a non-playable character from a video game learning to master the rules of the world in order to save it from being shut down.

“On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who’s a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that’s weird and not normal,” Levy explained at the event. “Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless.”

While Reynolds is focused on s for the time being, hopefully he and Lively will offer some more details about the latest addition to their family. Congrats to the happy couple on baby number three!