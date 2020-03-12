Bloodshot Sequel May Still Be in the Works

✖

Despite a less-than-stellar performance at the box office, one producer behind Bloodshot says a sequel for the film is still "in the cards" as Hollywood works to navigate a post-COVID world. DMG Entertainment creative head and Bloodshot producer Dan Mintz tells CBR that the producers behind the movie — as well as Hollywood A-Lister Vin Diesel — are still dedicated to seeing the franchise come to fruition.

"I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can't use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this," Mintz told the website. "[Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it's just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers."

The film premiered immediately before the pandemic, and was able to gross $37 million worldwide against its reported $45 million production budget. At one point, the feature was supposed to be the official launch of the Valiant Cinematic Universe, before Sony parted with the rights to Valiant's Harbinger, sending the movie actively in-development over to Paramount.

When we spoke to Mintz earlier this year, the filmmaker stopped short of confirming Bloodshot 2 was in development, even though he hinted Diesel was most certainly on board to return to the world. "First of all, he was very passionate about it. I think you saw that in social media," Mintz said at the time. "He understands the power of it and his kids and his family understand it, who gives him a lot of kind of motivation and understanding. So yeah, I think there's a lot of commitment to that."

Even then, the producer added Hollywood was still interested in the Valiant Cinematic Universe as talks with studios and distributors were ongoing for all of the outfit's upcoming projects, including a Quantum & Woody television series.

"There's a lot of wind to its back and it gives confidence to other studios and other partners to really step up and push these things forward," the filmmaker says of the VCU and its future projects. "So, I'm feeling good about all of that, and that rollout to me is very, very clear. It's very, very clear because A, you have two studios rolling stuff out, and then B you also have us rolling things out."