Bloodshot: Vin Diesel Reveals Why He Took Valiant Comics Character Role

Vin Diesel will bring Valiant’s Bloodshot to the big screen, and the actor recently explained why he decided to lead the Valiant movie universe charge.

Diesel will be playing the role of Bloodshot in Valiant’s first feature film, which will come to life thanks to director Dave Wilson, writer Eric Heisserer, and producers Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Dinesh Shamdasani. Rukari Austin sat down with Diesel and Shamdasani, where Diesel explained why he decided to take the part.

“Well first of all it was a New York Times bestseller, and there’s something interesting about how the character doesn’t abandon his humanity,” Diesel said. “It’s not heightened reality, it’s based in reality. It deals with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. The script was one of the most interesting scripts I’ve ever read. It plays with your mind in a way you can’t…that you don’t normally see in movies. It’s so complex. It’s so well written and so well developed.”

As for why Diesel was perfect for the role, Shamdasani says it had a lot to do with his relatability and the ability to show humanity in extreme circumstances.

“It’s exactly what Vin’s talking about,” Shamdasani said. “The reason Bloodshot‘s been so popular and so successful is that he isn’t an extraordinary human being who becomes a superhero. He’s an ordinary guy that through extraordinary situations becomes this larger than life character, and the thing that’s amazing about Vin is that even though you and I sitting here next to him and he’s a monster and he’s got the ‘it’ quality, on screen he has this amazing ability that you can watch him and say ‘man, I could be Vin. I could be that guy’ because he feels like us. And so that’s what really works with Bloodshot. You emote with him before he becomes Bloodshot.”

Bloodshot fans can get their hands on some very exclusive items from the film and Diesel by helping out this year’s Game4Paul fundraiser. For those who aren’t familiar, Walker founded a charity known as Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), an organization that helps deploy humanitarian relief in the wake of natural disasters. Currently, ROWW has teams in Indonesia helping with the recent earthquake and tsunami as well as in North Carolina after Hurrican Irene.

Bloodshot and Xbox will also be partnering to provide a fantastic haul of prizes and rewards direct from the Bloodshot set for those who donate to ROWW, including a custom Bloodshot-themed and Vin Diesel signed Xbox One X console, several exclusive variant covers signed by Diesel and the cast, and much much more. You can take a look a few of the items below and the full list can be found here.

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1 BRUSHED METAL VARIANT

Signed by Cast & Crew

One of the rarest and most sought-after Valiant comic books ever released – signed by 55 members of the cast and crew of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! This high-end, limited edition variant of New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire’s introduction to Valiant’s Eisner Award-nominated Bloodshot mythos features artwork by artist Mico Suayan and comes printed via a special process on an actual brushed aluminum metal sheet, comes signed by stars Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce and Sam Heughan, director Dave Wilson, producers Dinesh Shamdasani and Toby Jaffe, as well as 50 additional cast and crew members behind the BLOODSHOT feature film!

BLOODSHOT CUSTOM-PAINTED CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR ALL-STARS

Signed by Vin Diesel

One of a series of five pairs of custom Bloodshot-themed Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars – painstakingly hand-painted by NYC street artist “AKA MAG” for the team behind Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film, including producers Neal Moritz, Dinesh Shamdasani, Toby Jaffe, director Dave Wilson, and star Vin Diesel! Each features wall-to-wall, completely unique and never-to-be replicated artwork created on-site at MAG’s Punk Your Chucks studio in New York. This pair, given to Vin Diesel in honor of his role in Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film, features his likeness as Bloodshot and comes signed by Diesel himself!

You can donate to Game4Paul and enter for your chance to win these items and more right here. The chance to enter ends on Friday.

Bloodshot hits theaters in early 2020.