Blue Beetle Movie First Look Revealed In Trailer Promo

Ahead of a Blue Beetle trailer release later this week, DC Studios has unveiled a teaser from the upcoming feature. The clip aired during Sunday afternoon, showing off the first look at Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, even gearing up in his full Blue Beetle suit. Fans even get a glimpse of the suit's powers as the scarab quickly latches onto the character before shooting him up into space.

The full trailer is dropping at some point on Monday, April 3rd. See the teaser for yourself below.

Maridueña stars alongside George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar. What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen is also in a movie, though his role has yet to be unveiled.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

At one point, Maridueña said former DC Films boss Walter Hamada told him Reyes' Blue Beetle was going to be a major point of the film universe. Now that DC Films has been axed and James Gunn and Peter Safran have launched DC Studios, it has yet to be seen if the studio will be folded into the new franchise.

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on August 18th. The DC Universe, on the other hand, officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!