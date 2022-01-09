The Bob’s Burgers Movie Synopsis Released Ahead of Trailer Debut

During Monday night’s National Championship college football game, The Bob’s Burgers Movie debuts its first trailer. Ahead of that debut, 20th Century Studios released the synopsis for the upcoming “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.” The overview reveals that Bob and Linda will be dealing with problems at the restaurant that could ruin their summer. Meanwhile, Louise, Tina, and Gene try to solve a mystery afoot in town. All in all, it sounds like an episode of Bob’s Burgers, but movie-sized. Fans can likely expect jokes, songs, and familiar Bob’s Burgers sincerity. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Based on creator Loren Bouchard’s animated series, which has aired 12 seasons on FOX, Bouchard calls The Bob’s Burgers Movie an “epic adventure” for the Belcher family. The cast includes series regulars Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal).

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said when announcing the movie in 2017. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

What do you think of The Bob’s Burgers Movie synopsis? Are you looking forward to tonight’s trailer? Are you excited about the film? Let us know how you feel in the comments. The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theaters on May 27th.